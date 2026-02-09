Andhra University

Andhra University Closes AP SET Registration 2025 Today; Exam Begins March 28

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Feb 2026
14:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can do so through the official website, apset.net.in
Applicants who miss the regular deadline can still submit their applications with a late fee of ?2000 plus the registration fee until February 25, 2026

Andhra University will close the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025 on February 9, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can do so through the official website, apset.net.in.

Applicants who miss the regular deadline can still submit their applications with a late fee of ₹2000 plus the registration fee until February 25, 2026. The AP SET 2025 hall ticket will be available for download from March 19, 2026.

AP SET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at apset.net.in
  2. Click on the AP SET 2025 registration link on the homepage
  3. Complete the registration process
  4. Fill out the application form
  5. Submit the application
  6. Download and retain a copy for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee varies by category:

  • ₹1600 + convenience charges for Open category candidates
  • ₹1300 + convenience charges for BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E and EWS categories
  • ₹900 + convenience charges for SC, ST, PWD and Transgender candidates

Exam Details

The AP SET 2025 examination will be conducted on March 28 and 29, 2026. The test will be held exclusively in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres. No offline or pen-and-paper mode will be permitted.

The exam consists of two papers:

  • Paper I: Teaching and Research Aptitude
  • Paper II: Subject-specific paper

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 09 Feb 2026
14:06 PM
Andhra University AP SET 2025 Registration Date
Similar stories
NTA

Applied for CUET UG 2026? NTA Opens Application Edit Window Today

Board Exam 2026

MPBSE Begins MP Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Tomorrow; Over 7 Lakh Students to Appear

IAT 2026

IISER Admissions: IAT 2026 Schedule Released; Check Key Dates and Test Details

TSCHE

TS ICET 2026 Exam Dates Announced; New Official Portal Launched For Registration

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

Applied for CUET UG 2026? NTA Opens Application Edit Window Today

PG diploma

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for its Online PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Developmen. . .

Board Exam 2026

MPBSE Begins MP Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Tomorrow; Over 7 Lakh Students to Appear

IAT 2026

IISER Admissions: IAT 2026 Schedule Released; Check Key Dates and Test Details

Results out

AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu; CSAP Counselling Dates Inside

TSCHE

TS ICET 2026 Exam Dates Announced; New Official Portal Launched For Registration

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality