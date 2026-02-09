Andhra University Closes AP SET Registration 2025 Today; Exam Begins March 28

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can do so through the official website, apset.net.in Applicants who miss the regular deadline can still submit their applications with a late fee of ?2000 plus the registration fee until February 25, 2026

Andhra University will close the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025 on February 9, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can do so through the official website, apset.net.in.

Applicants who miss the regular deadline can still submit their applications with a late fee of ₹2000 plus the registration fee until February 25, 2026. The AP SET 2025 hall ticket will be available for download from March 19, 2026.

AP SET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official website at apset.net.in Click on the AP SET 2025 registration link on the homepage Complete the registration process Fill out the application form Submit the application Download and retain a copy for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee varies by category:

₹1600 + convenience charges for Open category candidates

₹1300 + convenience charges for BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E and EWS categories

₹900 + convenience charges for SC, ST, PWD and Transgender candidates

Exam Details

The AP SET 2025 examination will be conducted on March 28 and 29, 2026. The test will be held exclusively in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres. No offline or pen-and-paper mode will be permitted.

The exam consists of two papers:

Paper I: Teaching and Research Aptitude

Paper II: Subject-specific paper

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.