APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
12:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the computer proficiency test for recruitment to posts of Group 2 services can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in
The exam will be held at 6 district centres in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission issued the APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the computer proficiency test for recruitment to posts of Group 2 services can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the computer proficiency test for provisionally admitted candidates for the Certificate verification for Recruitments to the posts of Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) will be held on July 5, 2025.

The exam will be held at 6 district centres in Andhra Pradesh which includes- 1. Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, NTR (Vijayawada), Guntur, Tirupati and Ananthapuramu. This recruitment drive will fill up 521 Non Executive posts and 325 Executive posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the hall ticket and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 02 Jul 2025
12:24 PM
APPSC Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Admit Card
Similar stories
Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!

Kerala government

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%

WBCAP 2025

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dat. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Reporting Guide

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!

Kerala government

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%

WBCAP 2025

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dat. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Reporting Guide

Delhi University (DU)

DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application & Da. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM Rank List 2025 Published - Check Stream Toppers and Counselling Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality