APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission issued the APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the computer proficiency test for recruitment to posts of Group 2 services can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the computer proficiency test for provisionally admitted candidates for the Certificate verification for Recruitments to the posts of Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) will be held on July 5, 2025.

The exam will be held at 6 district centres in Andhra Pradesh which includes- 1. Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, NTR (Vijayawada), Guntur, Tirupati and Ananthapuramu. This recruitment drive will fill up 521 Non Executive posts and 325 Executive posts.

APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in Click on APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen Check the hall ticket and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

