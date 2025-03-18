All India Management Association
AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025 OUT at mat.aima.in- Get Direct Link Here
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
14:00 PM
The All India Management Association issued AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for Management Aptitude Test in Computer Based test mode can download the hall ticket through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.
As per the schedule, the AIMA MAT CBT examination will be held on March 23, 2025. The exam has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes.
AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025: Direct Link
Candidates can contact regarding MAT, if any, at e-mail: mat@aima.in and Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM) & 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday).