INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Published- Read Details Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) round 1 seat allocation results 2025 for admission to 6-year MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS courses. Registered candidates can download the INI CET round 1 seat allocation results 2025 pdf through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who have been selected in the first round of seat allocation list for INI CET 2025 exam should accept the allotted seat before June 30. In addition, candidates whose names have not been allotted in the first round of seat allocation list are eligible to participate in the second round of seat allocation.

INI CET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in Under the drop down menu ‘Academic courses’, click on ‘INI CET (MD,MS, MCh(6 yrs), DM(6 yrs)) Click on the ‘INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result’ link INI CET 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen Check and download the result for future reference

The INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allocation list includes details of candidate’s roll number, overall rank, category, PwBD status, assigned subject or speciality, and assigned institute.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.