INI CET

INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Published- Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
14:19 PM

File Image

Summary
Registered candidates can download the INI CET round 1 seat allocation results 2025 pdf through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in
Candidates who have been selected in the first round of seat allocation list for INI CET 2025 exam should accept the allotted seat before June 30

INI CET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. Under the drop down menu ‘Academic courses’, click on ‘INI CET (MD,MS, MCh(6 yrs), DM(6 yrs))
  3. Click on the ‘INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result’ link
  4. INI CET 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen
  5. Check and download the result for future reference

The INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allocation list includes details of candidate’s roll number, overall rank, category, PwBD status, assigned subject or speciality, and assigned institute.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
14:21 PM
INI CET Counselling seat allotment
