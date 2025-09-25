AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains 2025 Admit Card Issued at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exam on September 27

Summary Candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in The AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains exam 2025 will be conducted on September 27 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 Mains 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the AIIMS Exams portal, navigate to the Recruitment section, select NORCET 9, and log in using their ID and password. Once logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day.

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains exam 2025 will be conducted on September 27 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 46,014 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for this stage of the recruitment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the NORCET 9 Mains admit card

A valid photo ID proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport, etc.)

Two recent passport-size photographs

AIIMS has also issued a clarification in response to recent rumors regarding a paper leak in the NORCET 9 prelims exam. The institute categorically denied the allegations, stating that the content circulating online consists of memory-based questions shared by candidates after the exam, and does not constitute a leak.

Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official AIIMS website for any further updates or instructions related to the NORCET 9 Mains exam.