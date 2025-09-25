AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains 2025 Admit Card Issued at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exam on September 27

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
12:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in
The AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains exam 2025 will be conducted on September 27 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 Mains 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the AIIMS Exams portal, navigate to the Recruitment section, select NORCET 9, and log in using their ID and password. Once logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day.

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains exam 2025 will be conducted on September 27 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 46,014 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for this stage of the recruitment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry:

  • A printed copy of the NORCET 9 Mains admit card
  • A valid photo ID proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport, etc.)
  • Two recent passport-size photographs

AIIMS has also issued a clarification in response to recent rumors regarding a paper leak in the NORCET 9 prelims exam. The institute categorically denied the allegations, stating that the content circulating online consists of memory-based questions shared by candidates after the exam, and does not constitute a leak.

Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official AIIMS website for any further updates or instructions related to the NORCET 9 Mains exam.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
12:59 PM
AIIMS AIIMS NORCET 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared - Required Documents List

NEET counselling

DME Chhattisgarh Releases CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Check What's. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Final Key & Result Details

AYUSH 2025

AACCC Declares AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 at aaccc.gov.in- Check Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared - Required Documents List

NEET counselling

DME Chhattisgarh Releases CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Check What's. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Final Key & Result Details

AYUSH 2025

AACCC Declares AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 at aaccc.gov.in- Check Detail. . .

Viksit Bharat

Registration Begins for Viksit Bharat Buildathon, India’s Biggest School Hackathon

Shri Shikshayatan School

Teamwork is the real winner

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality