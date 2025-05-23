AIAPGET 2025 Exam Date Announced- Registration Closes Soon for PG AYUSH Courses

Summary Students will have to submit the AIAGET application form 2025 through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, by June 8 As per the schedule, the AIAPGET exam 2025 as a computer-based test (CBT) on July 4

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the application for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2025) academic session 2025-26. Students will have to submit the AIAGET application form 2025 through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, by June 8.

As per the schedule, the AIAPGET exam 2025 as a computer-based test (CBT) on July 4. The question paper will have 120 questions carrying a maximum of 480 marks. The AIAPGET question paper for Ayurveda will be in English and Hindi, Homoeopathy will be in English only, Siddha will have both English and Tamil, and Unani will be in English and Urdu mediums.

AIAPGET 2025: Important Dates

Online application: May 9

Last date to register: June 8

Last date for fee payment: June 9

Correction facility: June 10 to 12

AIAPGET admit card: June 30

AIAPGET exam date: July 4

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.