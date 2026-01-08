From word games to sports tracks, schools showcase talent

Summary Ten schools, word games and a close rapid-fire round — the sixth edition of the inter-school Spellympic Competition was all that and more

Word games

Ten schools, word games and a close rapid-fire round — the sixth edition of the inter-school Spellympic Competition was all that and more. Hosted by Birla High School, Mukundapur, to commemorate the birth anniversary of its founder, S.K. Birla, the event saw students spelling words such as kaleidoscope and diarrhoea and decoding jumbles with finesse on December 16.

Taking part in the word games left Aarohi Shaw of the host school on a high.

"I learnt a lot of new words, and I am more confident about my spelling,” said the Class IV student.

She was not the only one. The event gave many students of Classes IV and V a platform to exhibit their linguistic agility and boost their creativity.

Following a preliminary pen-and-paper round, 10 schools went up to the finals.

The chief guest was Rupkatha Sarkar, principal of La Martiniere School for Girls. The moderator was educator Joseph Chako. The contestants locked horns in five rounds — Spelling, Jumble-Tumble, Word Ensemble, Rapid Fire and Online Round.

The buzzer round was a hit.

Word Ensemble challenged students to identify proverbs by matching them with pictures displayed on the screen.

This was followed by the Rapid-Fire round, where teams tackled a set of questions within a strict two-minute time limit. The final challenge took the excitement online with Wordmeister, a Scrabble-style digital game.

There were also audience rounds with prizes for every correct answer.

Team Garden High School — Ujaan Ray Choudhury and Riddhi Mukherjee of Class V and Vihaan Mukherjee of Class IV — won in the end. Modern High School for Girls and Mahadevi Birla World Academy came second and third, respectively.

“Each child brought more than just vocabulary skills. They brought heart, determination and a spark that lit up the entire event,” said headmistress Rakhee H. Patel of the host school.

After the competition, students of Classes IV and V of the host school performed a medley from The Sound

of Music.

"As bricks are the building blocks of an institution, a strong and cemented foundation ensures stability. In the same way, when words are firmly in place, forming sentences becomes easier and language begins to flourish. Since language is the core support and balance of any system, Spellympic is organised every year on our Foundation Day," said principal Jessica Gomes Surana.

Meet the diplomats

Harshita Jha of Class XI, Delhi Public School, Howrah, was left inspired by a Model United Nations hosted byher school.

“What defined the conference was its stimulating atmosphere,” she said.

Righteousness, not rhetoric, took centre stage as Delhi Public School, Howrah, hosted its sought-after annual Intra Model United Nations Conference 2025.

Guided by the motto Yatha dharm, tatha vijay (where there is righteousness, there is victory), the event celebrated the idea that honesty, fairness and moral clarity remain the strongest tools in global policy-making.

The conference brought together four committees — United Nations Security Council (UNSC), All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM), War Churchill and International Press Corps (IPC).

In the UNSC, participants wrestled with urgent international crises, balancing precision with compassion. The AIPPM plunged delegates into the tangled world of Indian politics. The War Churchill Committee transported students straight into high-stakes historical emergencies, testing their nerves and strategy under pressure. Meanwhile, the International Press Corps (IPC) documented every twist and turn, with student journalists capturing the pulse of the debates through reporting, interviews and photography.

A highlight of the conference was the involvement of alumni serving as committee directors.

Shivam Mishra, secretary-general and chairperson of the AIPPM, said: “This conference was not just a simulation of global politics but a celebration of intellectual curiosity and diplomacy.”

The conference concluded as delegates, the executive board, secretariat and organising committee stood together as embodiments of DPS Howrah’s vision of responsible global citizenship.

“Our Intra MUN 2025 was not merely a conference — it was a vibrant exchange of ideas, ethics and empathy. Events like these reaffirm our belief that true victory lies in righteousness,” said principal Sunita Arora.

Talent show

Scenes from Shakespeare's plays, folk dances covering different states and a taekwondo show — Sudhir Memorial Institute, Liluah, presented a cocktail of talent for their annual show, Festivista 2025, held in association with Young Metro, The Telegraph, at Sarat Sadan auditorium recently. The event marked the school's journey of 15 years.

What shone through all the performances was the confidence and hope of 600 young performers, values they held close to their hearts. Even parents of Primary and Pre-primary tots presented a dance that was much appreciated.

Children from all age groups took part in various dances, plays, music performances, fashion shows and a yoga display. The Primary section presented scenes from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice while Classes IX and X presented scenes from Macbeth. A folk dance from different states received the loudest applause.

Watching and cheering for these young performers were their parents and teachers, some felicitated along with the students for their work. The board toppers of the school were also awarded.

The school also used the platform to announce the launch of their project, The Kolkata International School.

"The school believes in both scholastic and co-scholastic education. Every performance was a testament to a year of hard work, showing that with dedication, every little step leads to a grand milestone," said principal Gopal Ojha.

Creative collaboration

Six thousand visitors, a thriving playzone and showcase of learning, the annual carnival and exhibition hosted by Army Public School, Barrackpore, exhibited community spirit and hands-on learning of the students.

The event involved all the students of the host school and some neighbouring schools as well.

The carnival was held on the school grounds. Stalls selling food, artefacts, home decor and other handmade items saw a steady queue right from the morning. Children got busy in the playzone.

Students also took part in cultural programmes.

The annual exhibition was conducted in the school auditorium, its theme being Digital Brains, Green Gains. It explored the confluence of artificial intelligence and sustainable development goals (SDGs) with special emphasis on the green goals.

The research of the students as they showcased their models on water conservation, gender equality, greener cities and more left the visitors impressed.

Dignitaries, parents and members of the alumni dropped in throughout the day to check out the hard work of the students.

"We not only involve the entire school in the event, but also the surrounding schools and two institutions that we have adopted. Everybody is given a chance to showcase their creativity. There is a synergy of learning, and the footfall touches 6,000. The energy is very high," said principal Moitreyee Mukherjee.

Winners and learners

Rudrangan Karmakar and Shivaan Bose of Class V have been best friends since Pre-primary days. They took part in a baton race together. After winning the race, they hugged each other, excited to share the podium as well.

Such emotional scenes were witnessed on the BA/CA ground, adjacent to Hariyana Vidya Mandir, where the school hosted its annual sports meet on December22 and 23.

Day I was for the senior section (Classes VI to XII), while the next day was for Nursery to Class V.

The chief guest on Day I was footballer Syed Rahim Nabi. Other guests included Bidhan Nagar mayor-in-council Rajesh Chirimar, chairman of Hariyana Sewa Sadan Govind Ram Agarwal, principal Sanghamitra Banerjee and other members of the trustee board. Also present was MLA Sujit Bose, who gave away prizes.

Both days began with a marchpast, with students dressed in their house colours. The four houses — Prosperity (orange), Peace (blue), Power (red) and Progress (green) — were led by members of the student council on the first day.

There was also a torch run by the best sports performers of the previous year. The chief guest hoisted the Tricolour and the school flag, and an oath-taking ceremony followed. There were drill performances on both days as well as yoga, karate and aerobics performances.

Thematic races dominated Day II. The young learners took part in the Farmer’s Race, Getting Ready for the Party, Dressing Up the Dolls and the Zigzag Run. They also danced to patriotic songs such as Jai Ho and Vande Mataram.

There was excitement beyond the tracks. Many students sat under the tents, cheering for their friends. Some held mini-races with their friends, while others took part in warm-up exercises.

Nursery and LKG came dressed as Indian soldiers and presented an action play depicting Operation Sindoor, earning a standing ovation. The junior section also took part in the fancy dress competition. Members of the senior section presented a Raibeshe dance performance.

Red House bagged the first position for the marchpast, while Blue House became the overall champions.

Fun and learning

Kaustav Bhattacharya of Class IV entered the theatre with popcorn and a beating heart. He was excited to watch a film with friends on Children's Day.

Watching Mufasa: The Lion King took that excitement several notches higher.

As the screen darkened, Kaustav and his friends learnt about bravery, friendship and leadership from the reelstorytelling.

Around 266 students from Classes III to V of Birla Bharati made their way to Cinépolis, Lake Mall, on November 13 for the movie treat. The day was designed to instil values through storytelling.

Primary school coordinator Aarti Grover took charge along with other teachers.

Armed with popcorn and soft drinks, the children eagerly took their seats, ready to take off to Pride Lands.

Scenes portraying friendship, family bonds and difficult choices resonated with the young audience, making them emotional.

The film taught them to face challenges, act bravely and treat each other with kindness. Teachers found students discussing favourite scenes and all the hidden messages after the screening.

"Our movie outing was an opportunity for our students to learn important values. Watching themes of courage, love and leadership allowed our students to reflect on qualities that will shape their own journeys. I am proud of our students for embracing the experience with such enthusiasm and grateful to our teachers and parents for their support," said vice-principal Sumana Mukherjee.

Smart moves

Sitting across a grandmaster and playing a game of chess with him — South City International gave its students the opportunity when GM Dibyendu Barua came calling on November 6.

The session began with a welcome address by the acting principal Rupika Nath.

Barua interacted with the students at the school auditorium, sharing his journey and inspiring many young chess enthusiasts of the school. He recounted his early challenges, unwavering dedication and the milestones. His insights on strategy, patience and analytical thinking left a lasting impression on the students.

As part of the programme, Barua also gave away awards to the winners of an inter-house chess competition from the middle and senior school categories. He congratulated every winner on their skill, determination and sportsmanship.

A question-and-answer session followed, where students asked questions on how they can improve their game and maintain focus during tournaments. Barua told them to view chess not only as a competitive sport but also as a powerful means of developing concentration and critical thinking.

The highlight of the event was a short demonstration match, where a few selected students had the opportunity to play against the grandmaster. Witnessing his exceptional skill and strategic brilliance was an inspiring experience for everyone.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks.

“We were proud to host an interactive session with grandmaster and Arjuna awardee Dibyendu Barua on November 6, for our young chess enthusiasts. The session encouraged students to gain insights into discipline, analytical thinking and excellence through the game,” said the acting principal.