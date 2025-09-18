Freedom struggle to terror problems

Summary By the end of her scene, Ishani Chakraborty of Class X was moved to tears. She was playing the revolutionary Bina Das at her school’s Independence Day, and the contribution of the character overwhelmed her.

Women power

The nation’s Independence and the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary Leela Roy — Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School celebrated both the occasions on August 15.

Students from Classes VIII to X introduced the audience to some fiery women revolutionaries, who played an equal role in standing up against the British authorities.

The hour-long cultural programme staged on the occasion was named: “From the Hearth to the Battlefield: A Remarkable Saga of the Indian Heroines”. It was a mix of drama, dance and song with the focus initially on Bengal and then the rest of India.

The guests included educators Priti Basu and Konkona Ghosh and physician Dr Indranil Thakur. The performance began with Rani Rashmoni, played by Saranya Chatterjee of Class X, defying the colonial authority. It was brought alive through dialogues, followed by a dance sequence that reflected her indomitable spirit. The spotlight shifted to Leela Roy, played by Parna Samanta of Class X, the educator and revolutionary, who inspired many to rise and fight for swaraj.

The audience witnessed the tale of Shanti Ghosh (played by Sulagna Saha of Class X) and Suniti Choudhury (played by Snehita Mitra of Class IX), the two teenage girls who assassinated British district magistrate Charles Geoffrey Buckland Stevens on December 14, 1931. Soon after, Bina Das took the stage with her revolutionary zeal.

The focus then shifted to heroines from across India, broadening the canvas of sacrifice. The story of Aruna Asaf Ali, remembered for raising the national flag during the Quit India Movement, was narrated, as also Durga Bhabhi, who helped Bhagat Singh and others.

“The occasion was also significant as it marked the 125th birth anniversary of the revolutionary Leela Roy. We paid tribute to other women revolutionaries,” said headmistress Sharmistha Banerjee.

Quick reflexes

It was not only about fast rallies, quick reflexes and fiery smashes — it was also about team spirit, resilience and the joy of sport.

The Inter-Branch Table Tennis Tournament of Julien Day School, held at the Howrah branch, brought together students from across the school branches for a day of competition and camaraderie.

The event saw Kolkata, Ganganagar, Kalyani and Howrah field teams in boys’ singles, girls’ singles and mixed-doubles categories. From the very first serve, the hall resonated with the thuds of table tennis balls, the squeak of shoes and the encouraging shouts of friends in the gallery.

School chairman J.G. Broughton attended the tournament, not just as the chief guest but also as "biggest sports enthusiast in town"! His enthusiasm was matched by director of education and development T. John, principals, vice-principals, coordinators, coaches and the like, all of whom lent their support from the sidelines. The matches were supervised by a professional panel from the West Bengal Table Tennis Federation.

The mantra of the day was practice, perseverance and prayers, and no team embodied that better than Kalyani. The best team, Kalyani, deservedly came out on top, winning all their matches. The final scoreboard read — Kalyani leading, Kolkata as the runner-up and Ganganagar securing third place. In the individual categories, the best player among the boys was Soumalya Chowdhury (Kolkata), and among the girls Tannistha Mandal (Kalyani).

"The energy in the arena was dynamic as students rallied point after point, exhibiting outstanding sportsmanship, guts and team spirit,"said principal MaryannThorpe Smith.

Past and present

India’s struggle for freedom to the nation’s current struggle against terrorism — students of Purwanchal Vidyamandir captured the 79 years since Independence through a cultural programme on August 15.

Celebrations and individual reflections were both part of the event.

“When will the country be free from child labour?” Trishaan Bhattacherjee of Class XI wondered.

Why are many girls still hesitant?” questioned Aryan Singh of Class XII.

Students of Classes IX to XII arrived at their school to find a decorated main gate featuring Tricolour kites and cut-outs. The flag-hoisting ceremony took place in the basketball field, where the sacrifices of the freedom fighters were remembered, as well as the preciousness of freedom. Principal Rani Jessica Gomes addressed the students, inspiring them to follow the path of progress.

It was followed by a parade by the school council members, scouts and guides.

Purwanchal Nagarik Samity president Pradip Kumar Agarwal hoisted the Tricolour. The national anthem was sung. Samity vice-president Pramod Kumar Himmatsinghka gave a speech and the song, As we gather on this morning, was sung by all.

Next, everybody went to the auditorium where Classes III to V presented a short cultural programme. They sang and danced to Dhitang Dhitang Bole.

Finally, a dance drama, The Lions of India, was presented, highlighting the Pahalgam terror and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. The students paid tribute to the bravery of the soldiers.

Stage stunners

They paint a stern picture in the classroom. That image changed on September 6, when the classroom bosses clad in bright reds, oranges and whites danced to Balam pichkari, Rang de basanti and also Ganesh Vandana.

Songs, plays, recitations and dances followed one after another as St Augustine's Group of Schools organised a Teachers Talent Time Show, an inter-school competition, at Sukanta Sadan in Barrackpore. From Draupadi to Durga, the teachers donned different avatars in a range of performances.

The chief guest was Jyoti Kapoor, chief executive officer of the Cantonment Board, Barrackpore.

The day began with a prayer and the inaugural lamp-lighting.

The teachers could perform in various categories. Group A had performers staging solo and group dances. Group B saw them taking part in audio plays and recitations, while Group C was about solo and group songs. Each performance was based on a theme.

Every school had a stage name to spice things up. St Augustine's Day School, Barrackpore, were Edu Rockers, St Augustine's Day School, Shyamnagar, were the Masterminds, St Augustine's Day School for Boys became Beatz Battalion and St Augustine's Day School for Girls, Blackboard Bosses.

The show commenced with solo dance performances on women's empowerment. The four teams showcased Durga, Shakti and the feminine soul energy.

The group dance segment followed festivals of India. Team Edu Rockers, clad in red and white, took the audience to rural India during Makar Sankranti. But Blackboard Bosses dazzled the audience in their Odissi costumes as they showcased the journey of a devdasi.

Group B began with a solo recitation on Indian heritage. The audio play centred on comedy with a special message.

The solo singing was on the flavours of different seasons, while the choral performances yielded timeless classics such as Dhana dhanye pushpe bhora and Mile sur mera tumhara.

Edu Rockers or St Augustine's Day School, Barrackpore, was declared the winner of the event.

"Everyone has talents and a child within them, and usually when we grow up and start our professional life, we forget ourselves. So I think this is a great way to motivate not just teachers but any adults," said president of the group Janet GasperChowdhury.