Education

Delay worry over CBSE 2nd test

Jhinuk Mazumdar
Jhinuk Mazumdar
Posted on 27 Jun 2025
07:25 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBSE’s new rule offering two board exam options for Class X students to improve their results might delay the admission process and the new session for XI, said several concerned principals a day after the change was announced.

Starting 2026, students appearing for CBSE Class X board exams will have the choice to appear for a second test in the same year to better their scores, the board said in a circular on Wednesday.

Principals said the change could delay the Class IX session by almost two months — beginning in July instead of April. Schools break for a month for the summer during this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The results of the first exam will be announced in April and the second in June. There is a possibility that Class XI can only begin in July. We will have to keep admissions open till June, which will delay the process,” said Arun Dasgupta, principal, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir.

“If students don’t get subjects of their choice in the first exam, they will wait for the second set of tests and study for them. Only when they get those subjects will they begin the Class XI studies.”

With board exams beginning mid-February, the teaching window for schools to finish the syllabus will be reduced, principals said.

Students “not qualified in the main examination will be allowed provisional admission in Class XI, and based on the result of the second examination, their admission will be confirmed”, the circular said.

School heads were concerned about the delay. “We will have to wait till the second test. It won’t be fair to students if classes for XI begin before they take the improvement exams because their attention will be divided between the X and XI syllabi,” said Rumjhumi Biswas, principal, Swarnim International School.

Most schools admit students to Class XI based on their pre-board marks in Class X. Admissions are closed after the board results are announced in May. Now, the improvement exams will be held in May.

Schools usually begin classes in April. Up to this year, the CBSE allowed improvement tests only in one subject.

“We will understand the challenges of keeping admissions open till June once the system is implemented,” said Meena Kak, director, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

Several schools said they would keep admissions to Class XI open till June, subject to vacancies.

“We can accommodate students in June if seats are available,” said Sunita Arora, principal, Delhi Public School, Howrah.

Some heads said they need clarity from the board.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2025
07:50 AM
Education examination CBSE delayed
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Counselling 2025: Workshop for UGCET Qualified Candidates; Read Important Notice

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised For BE, BTech Admissions- Check New Dates He. . .

TSCHE

TSCHE Closes TS ICET Answer Key Objections Window 2025 Today- Results Soon

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Marks 24th Foundation Day, Ushering in Silver Jubilee Celebration. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Counselling 2025: Workshop for UGCET Qualified Candidates; Read Important Notice

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised For BE, BTech Admissions- Check New Dates He. . .

TSCHE

TSCHE Closes TS ICET Answer Key Objections Window 2025 Today- Results Soon

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Marks 24th Foundation Day, Ushering in Silver Jubilee Celebration. . .

CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Closes Today at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Exam From Jul. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Web Option Entry Postponed! Check Revised Counselling Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality