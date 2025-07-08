Data extraction workshop

The National Workshop on NSS Data Analysis using R, organised by Sabar Institute and Aliah University recently, taught the foundations of statistical analysis, essentials that even three or five-year economics and statistics courses often fail to impart. The course catered to all, regardless of software knowledge or educational background.

Sabir Ahamed of Pratichi introduced us to the software, its rationale and setup. Zakaria Siddique, professor of economics at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, guided us through the crucial process of extracting, creating and structuring National Sample Survey data. Aliah University’s Shashi Bhusan explained regression techniques and statistical analysis, and Biman Chakraborty demonstrated the creation of visualisations and interactive charts. Most courses in data analysis and econometrics focus on working with already-structured data, whereas the extraction process, a fundamental yet untaught skill, is both essential and expensive to outsource. Moreover, most statistical training relies on paid software. R Studio, though free and powerful, is poorly served by confusing online content. This comprehensive workshop, supported by encouraging and expert NSS data analysts, filled a critical gap.

Annay De,

MSc economics, University of Calcutta, Calcutta

Summer fun

The department of media science at Techno Main Saltlake, in association with the Calcutta Press Club, hosted Media Central 3.0 recently. The theme was “Press Freedom in the Age of Misinformation” and the highlight was a panel discussion featuring actor Barun Chanda, PR stalwart Rita Bhimani and Jimmy Tangree, head of 91.9 Friends FM. There was also an exhibition chronicling the evolution of print journalism, featuring carefully curated archival clippings, and milestone publications that have shaped discourse.

Aritri Roy Chowdhury,

Second year, bachelor’s in media science, Techno Main Salt Lake, Calcutta

An old debate

A talk by film director Goutam Ghose was organised by Celluloid Circle, the in-house film club of Maulana Azad College in Calcutta, last month. The topic was literature and cinema and at the very outset, Ghose said literature can never be translated into cinema; it can only be adapted. Citing his experience with his film Padma Nadir Majhi, the director stressed that cinema does not — and need not — replicate literature; cinema is a fine blend of the director’s perception with the author’s literary representations. While translating literary motifs into cinematic refrains, the filmmaker not only borrows but also “discards” certain elements, Ghose pointed out. However, with the surfeit of audio-visual content, filmmakers face challenges in creating unique visuals that could still amaze the audience.