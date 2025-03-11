Career: Question and answer session after students share their queries for next step

Pick the right entrance test for a career in architecture q I am interested in architecture. What are the top architecture entrance exams in India and the world? Do I need to be proficient in maths and physics?

The first step is getting into a good programme and that means getting through the right entrance exams. In India, the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (Nata) and JEE Main Paper 2 are the two primary exams. Nata is conducted by the Council of Architecture and widely accepted by private and state universities while JEE Main Paper 2 is required for admission to the National Institutes of Technology and the Schools of Planning and Architecture. Some top private universities have their own criteria and entrance exams.

Internationally, for schools such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Harvard University in the US and Bartlett Faculty of the University College London in the UK, you need to submit a strong portfolio and SAT or ACT scores. The portfolio should showcase a variety of creative work, not just architectural drawings. Universities value freehand sketches, paintings, photography, sculptures and 3D models to assess artistic and spatial abilities. Top architecture schools in the US — such as Cornell University, Rhode Island School of Design or RISD, Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, and Pratt Institute — may also require a written statement explaining your creative process.

In the UK, you need to take additional exams such as the Architectural Association Entrance Exam. Some courses, such as the architecture programme at Oxford University, also require proficiency in the Thinking Skills Assessment or TSA.

And yes, architecture involves mathematical concepts, particularly from geometry, algebra and trigonometry. You’ll be working with proportions, measurements and structural calculations. However, it’s not about complex calculus problems but about understanding spatial relationships, symmetry and structural balance. Physics is crucial to figuring out material strength and load distribution. That said, creativity and problem-solving are just as important, so if you’re more of a visual thinker, you can still thrive in architecture with a little effort in maths and physics. If you love design and are willing to put in the work, don’t let maths and physics scare you.

The influencer way q What does an influencer do? How does one become an influencer?

An influencer produces content on social media and engages with the audience to attract followers. In India, influencers focus on fashion, travel, food, fitness and technology, building a following by posting engaging, relatable content. Their primary goal is to establish trust as this allows them to influence followers’ decisions, whether recommending a product or promoting a lifestyle choice. Influencers typically earn through brand collaborations, sponsored posts or reviews.

To become an influencer, choose a niche that genuinely interests you and also has some audience appeal. Popular platforms in India include Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Engaging with followers regularly by responding to comments, hosting live sessions and collaborating with other influencers can help build a loyal base. Once you have a steady following and good engagement, you can start collaborating with brands; they may approach you directly, or you can pitch your profile to them.

