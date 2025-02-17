farewell
In Pictures| Schools across Kolkata host Farewell for Academic Year 2024-25 (Part-II)
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
13:56 PM
1/32
Every year, H.L.P. School marks a significant milestone in the lives of its students with a heartfelt farewell ceremony held on the last day before the Pre-Board Examinations. This event, organized and celebrated by the students of Class XII themselves, is a poignant reminder of the bonds forged, memories created, and achievements earned throughout their school journey. It is a day filled with emotions, laughter, and reflection, as the students prepare to step into a new chapter of their lives. Hirendra Leela Patranavis School
ADVERTISEMENT
2/32
The farewell celebration kicks off with a touching speech delivered by the students of Class XII during the morning assembly. This speech is not just a formality but a heartfelt tribute to the essence of their school life. The juniors reminisce about the shared experiences, past joys, and memorable moments that have defined their time together. They speak of the achievements, challenges, and growth that have shaped them. Hirendra Leela Patranavis School
3/32
The farewell for the 2024-2025 session, held on January 15, 2025, was a poignant blend of nostalgia and celebration, a bittersweet symphony marking the close of a cherished chapter. The evening began with heartfelt addresses from the Principal and Head Girl, followed by the symbolic cutting of a farewell cake. A lovingly crafted montage of memories, prepared by the junior class, served as a touching tribute to the bonds forged over the years. Jewish Girls School
4/32
Enthralling performances infused the atmosphere with vibrant energy, eliciting both laughter and heartfelt emotion. A particularly memorable moment was the distribution of mementos, each a token of appreciation and a lasting keepsake of shared experiences. As emotions swelled and farewells lingered, the sentiment resonated: it's often said that farewell is the only day students yearn to remain at school a little longer, reluctant to return home. Jewish Girls School
5/32
The Class XI students of Julien Day School, Ganganagar organised a farewell celebration for the school leaving batch of Class XII on the 17th January, 2025.The girls came in sarees and the boys came in Eastern as well as Western Formal Wears. The Principal addressed the students which was followed by a welcome dance. The students performed dance numbers on a number of peppy songs. A school band played songs on school days and school life nostalgia.The students prepared a video collaboration of the days the batch has spent together participating in a lot of activities. Julien Day School, Ganganagar
6/32
Games were organised by the students where they role played, acted and danced on the floor. Students of class XII were honoured with a sash for their special achievements. A selfie counter was made by the students so that they can capture their last day in school and enjoy the memory of it. Lunch was organised by the students which was a Chinese combo lunch pack from a well known Chinese food chain. Julien Day School, Ganganagar
7/32
On the 29th of January, 2025, a farewell was held at La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata to commemorate the graduation of the Batch of 2025. The farewell began with the Principal, Ma’am R. Sarkar, delivering a speech in which she celebrated the years the graduating batch had spent at school and offered words of wisdom as they embarked on a new chapter of life. Ma’am reminded the students of the integrity and values of a Martinian, encouraging them to uphold these ideals in all their future endeavors. La Martiniere for Girls
8/32
Each graduating student was presented with a commemorative memento and a navy pennant as cherished keepsakes of their journey within the school walls. The navy pennant, traditionally flown on ships as a symbol of identity and pride, reflected the graduates’ own voyage into the future, carrying with them the spirit and legacy of La Martiniere for Girls. The memento, adorned with the school's distinguished coat of arms, embodied its rich heritage and the motto Labore et Constantia—"By Labour and Constancy." As each student received their keepsakes, they were met with warm applause from their peers and teachers, marking the moment with both nostalgia and pride. La Martiniere for Girls
9/32
The Formal Farewell of the batch of 2024-2025 was held on the 1st of February, 2025, in the school which is a unique ceremony that commenced with the lighting of the inaugural lamp by our Director, Ms. Meena Kak, the Principal and the Senior School Coordinator. An outline map of India replete with floral arrangement attracted the attention of all as the students stood with their diyas along the edges of the map of India. The students had to light their diya from the Director of the Academy, the Principal and the Senior School Coordinator which were then placed on the border of the map. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy
10/32
The map of India signifies the diverse paths that each student would traverse in India and abroad once they move out of the sheltered nestle of the school. In her speech, the Director of the Academy highlighted the importance of the light of the lamp that would guide each student to face the challenges of the world with determination and with the values that they have imbibed from school. Following this message were the speeches delivered by the Senior School Coordinator, the respective Class Teachers and a few parents who extended their heartfelt gratitude towards the school. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy
11/32
On 1st February, Ling Liang High School organized a farewell ceremony for the Class 12 students. The event was filled with joy, laughter, and emotions. Various games were conducted, adding excitement to the occasion. The boys looked elegant in their three-piece suits, while the girls wore beautiful Indian dresses. Ling Liang High School
12/32
A prize distribution ceremony was also held to recognize the achievements of the seniors. It was a memorable day, filled with heartfelt goodbyes and best wishes. The students and teachers bid farewell with warm messages, hoping for a bright future for the outgoing batch. Ling Liang High School
13/32
The farewell for the outgoing Class XII students was held on 30th January 2025 in the Activity Hall of Lions Calcutta (Greater) Vidya Mandir. The event was organized by the students of Class XI under the guidance of teachers. It was a heartfelt occasion filled with nostalgia, gratitude, and best wishes for the outgoing batch.The venue was beautifully decorated with balloons creating a warm and festive atmosphere. Handmade wrist bands were gifted to the outgoing batch students. Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir
14/32
The School President, Lion Pramod Chandak addressed the gathering sharing his views and words of advice to the students. He drew a reference of Jimmy Carter to instill a never give-up attitude among the students. Teachers too shared words of wisdom and encouragement, appreciating the hard work and dedication of Class XII students.This was followed by a series of interesting games, engaging performances, including dance, and music, along with a cake cutting ceremony that showcased the wonderful journey of Class XII students in the school. Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir
15/32
The evening of 31st January turned into a memorable one as Class XI organised a cruise themed Farewell programme for the outgoing batch of ISC 2025 at Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar. Dressed to the nines, the beloved students sashayed down the red carpet to a warm welcome extended by the Principal - Ms. Sonali Sarkar. The stewards of the cruise ship - Cruicera then led the class XIIs on a fascinating journey filled with laughter, melodious music, vibrant dances and dramatic performances. Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar
16/32
Crowning the event was a celebration of talents.Unnaty Mundhra - the Head Girl was crowned Ms MBSV Glory. Bidisha Halder - the technocrat was crowned Ms MBSV Star and Arya Maharwal - was crowned Ms MBSV Diva. Many others were recognised for their extraordinary skills in Sports, Music, Mathematics, Art, Cooking, Oratory, Technology and Photography with gifts and symbolic boats. Some were also appreciated for their Resourcefulness, Presence of Mind, Facing all Odds , Regularity, Reading Habits and Discipline. Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar
17/32
Modern High School bid a fond farewell to the batch of 2024, a bittersweet moment filled with nostalgia and celebration. The Class 11 students transformed the garden and shed into a magical winter wonderland, setting the tone for a memorable evening.The outgoing batch students made a stunning appearance, clad in elegant sarees. The teachers surprised them with a dance, a fashion show and a heartfelt rendition of 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', leaving many teary-eyed. Modern High School
18/32
The Class 11 students took to the stage, performing to lively numbers that got everyone grooving. The evening culminated in a spectacular flash mob, a grand finale that left the audience cheering. A sumptuous spread of pizzas, appetizers, and cake awaited the students, a delightful treat that added to the merriment. As the evening drew to a close, memories were frozen in time through photographs, a testament to the enduring bonds forged at Modern High School. Modern High School
19/32
Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy hosted a heartfelt farewell on 7th February for the ISC 2024-2025 batch, organized by Class XI. The evening began with an inspiring speech from the Head of Class XI, emphasizing the importance of relationships and cherished memories. Cultural performances followed, including a dance by Class XI symbolizing the seniors' growth and a soulful song performance that captured emotions of farewell and camaraderie. Class VIII students presented a mesmerizing dance medley, blending various styles to convey nostalgia and gratitude. Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy
20/32
Teachers and students delivered emotional speeches, reflecting on the seniors’ growth and impact. Poetic recitations added depth, expressing the bittersweet emotions of parting. Class XI concluded the event by presenting mementos to the outgoing batch, symbolizing the enduring bond between juniors and seniors. The farewell celebrated growth, relationships, and memories, leaving a lasting legacy for the ISC 2024-2025 batch and the academy community. Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy
21/32
The event started with a welcome speech delivered by the anchor of the ceremony, focusing on the significance of the day which involves fifteen years of memories shared at Silver Point School.Prapti Dutta of XI Humanities greeted the audience with a soulful song which announced the beginning of a captivating event. Silver Point School
22/32
The Girls of class XI performed a contemporary group dance on a medley of various Bollywood songs.It was followed by the main sensation of the show where the students of class XI dressed as several popular characters from different famous bollywood movies.A solo dance performance was staged by Mahul Bagchi of class XI which kept the audience engaged which was promptly followed by a comical and caricaturish group dance performance by the boys. Silver Point School
23/32
Farewell to the batch of 2024-25, was held on the 27 January, 2025. The programme began with a touching prayer by Agnibho Chakrabarty, where he invoked God's blessings on the batch. The school band then performed four soulful renditions , which led to the awe of the audience. The farewell committee put up a lively dance performance much to the appreciation of all. St. James School
24/32
Our principal, Dr. T.H.Ireland gave a very inspiring speech urging the students to refrain from the excessive use of social media, harping on the newly coined word ‘ brain-rot ‘. The speech by the principal had a lasting impact on the students. After the programme,the students were gifted with a memorable photo frame with a picture of the school. The farewell programme was wonderfully anchored by Rajveer Singh.A fellowship lunch followed where the teachers joined the 11th and 12th for lunch. It was indeed a memorable day for the outgoing batch. St. James School
25/32
The batch of ISC 2025 filed into the building, a pretty blossom of rose tucked in their beating bosoms. As they seated themselves, the banner at the backdrop of the stage up front read Au Revoir. Everything was still the same. The lamp was lit, the hymns sung — just like the countless other programmes we attended over the span of 15 years. And yet, something was off ; for when the dignitaries of the Suburban Educational Society, our Principal and our Vice Principal spoke, they spoke of a future — a future where we no longer wore these checkered uniforms and attended classes together. St. Xavier's Institution, Panihati
26/32
We cheered, we laughed, and we cried. An LED screen lit up with our memories — a friendly football match, us laughing down the bus bay and the corridors, the dance floor at the excursion to performances in fests and carnivals — memories frozen in time. The loudest applause was for our teachers who stayed on the pixels for the next 5 minutes to leave a final parting message for us — it was in these 5 minutes that we realised that we shall no longer see them every 5 days a week. St. Xavier's Institution, Panihati
27/32
Techno India Group Public School, Garia on 14th February, 2025 had a heartwarming celebration of ‘Shubhamastu’- Looking Back, moving forward, a celebration of life through blissful moments…a joyous occasion to bestow blessings and convey best wishes to the outgoing batch of Class XII. This year the event was graced by the eminent radio personality RJ Arvind, parents of the CL XII students, Principal, staff and students. Techno India Group Public School, Garia
28/32
The event comprised captivating performances through graceful dance, mellifluous songs, exciting and mind- boggling games like ‘Time Travel Trivia and Task Tussle Game’. The potted plant by the AISSCE batch was watered to commemorate the occasion. The memory board and selfie booth captured the special moments of the batch. The event ended with a friendly football match between the students of Classes XI and XII. Techno India Group Public School, Garia
29/32
TFFS bid adieu to its Class XII students ( Session 2024- 25) through a carefully organised event that included invoking the Divine through a short prayer and meditation followed by a beautiful message from the Principal, Mr. Ranjan Mitter. Melodious songs, energetic dance performances and standup comedy added to the fun. The Future Foundation School
30/32
The students were extremely excited to receive customized hoodies, Certificates of Appreciation, Mementos and specially crafted message cards on this day, wishing them a bright and successful future ahead. A sumptuous treat at the end of the event was the perfect way of ending this day and making it a very special one for each one of them. The Future Foundation School
31/32
The event began with a warm welcome, followed by an inspiring speech from the Rector, Mr. Arnab Chandra, urging students to embrace the future with confidence. Principal, Mrs. Ananya Dutta expressed pride in their achievements and encouraged them to uphold values while navigating life’s challenges. Coordinator Ms. Raktima Mukherjee and one of the senior teachers Mrs. Vaijayanti Mazumder shared heartfelt words of wisdom, on behalf of the entire teaching fraternity. Vivekananda Mission School, Joka
32/32
The programme featured soulful songs, energetic dances, a thought-provoking skit, and a nostalgic video montage. A creative introduction of all the sections of Class XII added excitement to the already existing zeal. The event concluded with tokens of appreciation and a heartfelt vote of thanks. As students bid farewell, they stepped into a new chapter, carrying forward the values instilled by VMS. Best wishes to the Batch of 2025 for their upcoming board exams! Vivekananda Mission School, Joka
Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
15:23 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
TJEE 2025
Application Window for TJEE 2025 Concludes Tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in- Get Direct Link . . .
ADVERTISEMENT