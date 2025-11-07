Proud moment for India as students triumph at BRICS Skills Competition 2025

The BRICS Skills Competition is an international platform that unites young innovators and professionals from the five BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, to promote excellence in technical skills, innovation, and cross-cultural collaboration. The competition encourages participants to showcase their expertise in cutting-edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and more, fostering global skill development and knowledge exchange.

Outstanding Achievement by Sister Nivedita University Students

Students from Sister Nivedita University have made the entire nation proud at the BRICS Skills Competition 2025, held in China from 2nd to 6th November 2025, in the Data Analysis and Visualisation category, which saw participation from 237 contestants from BRICS nations and beyond.

Offline Mode Achievements:

First Prize: Sneha Kundu (3rd Year, B.Tech CSE)

Sneha Kundu (3rd Year, B.Tech CSE) Second Prize: Shibam Mandal (2nd Year, B.Tech CSE – AIML)

Online Mode Achievements:

Second Prize: Tunir Adhikary and Saikat Pradhan (3rd Year, B.Tech CSE)

Tunir Adhikary and Saikat Pradhan (3rd Year, B.Tech CSE) Third Prize: Ahana Dasgupta (3rd Year, B.Tech CSE)

Faculty Recognition:Dr. Indranil Sarkar (Associate Professor, CSE) and Dr. Sayani Mondal (Assistant Professor, CSE) were honoured with the “Excellent Expert” award for their exceptional mentorship and guidance.

This remarkable achievement underscores SNU’s commitment to nurturing innovation, excellence, and global competitiveness in emerging technologies. Heartiest congratulations to the winners and mentors for making India proud!

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of SNU by ABP Digital Brand Hub.