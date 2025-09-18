UP Police Exam 2025 Dates Announced for SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Posts; Check Schedule

Summary According to the official announcement, the examination will be held in offline mode and conducted in a single shift on separate days for different posts The Computer Operator exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on November 1, whereas the SI and ASI exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on November 2, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has officially released the UP Police Exam 2025 schedule for recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator Grade-A, Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts). The detailed notification is available on the Board’s website at uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the examination will be held in offline mode and conducted in a single shift on separate days for different posts. The exam for Computer Operator Grade-A (Direct Recruitment-2023) is scheduled for November 1, 2025, while the exams for Sub Inspector (Confidential), ASI (Clerk), and ASI (Accounts) will take place on November 2, 2025.

The Computer Operator exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on November 1, whereas the SI and ASI exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on November 2, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPPBPB has also informed that the name of the exam centre's district will be made available to candidates seven days before the exam, while the admit cards can be downloaded three days prior to the respective exam date from the official portal.

UP Police Exam 2025: Important Dates

Computer Operator Grade-A Exam: November 1, 2025 (10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)

SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk), ASI (Accounts) Exam: November 2, 2025 (Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM)

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on exam centre details, admit card download links, and other relevant instructions. Aspirants should also ensure they are well-prepared and follow exam day protocols as mentioned in the hall ticket.