TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025: Application without late fee ends today- Know important dates here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Apr 2025
Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 at the official website- eapcet.tgche.ac.in
The entrance examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream will be held on April 29 and 30 and for the Engineering (E) stream, it will take place from May 2 to 5

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) is set to conclude the application process without late fee for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025 today, April 4. Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 at the official website- eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025: Important Dates

Last date to apply without late fee: April 4

Correction window: April 6 to 8

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 250: April 9

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 500: April 14

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2,500: April 18

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 5,000: April 24

The entrance examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream will be held on April 29 and 30 and for the Engineering (E) stream, it will take place from May 2 to 5. The test will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

