RRB RPF Constable 2024 Tentative Exam Schedule Issued- Know Details Inside

The Railway Recruitment Boards issued RRB RPF Constable 2024 tentative CBT exam dates. Candidates who will be appearing for CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) examination can check the tentative exam dates through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4208 Constable posts. As per the tentative schedule, the RPF Constable examination will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025 and the admit card for the exam will be available on the website 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. The registration process started on April 15 and concluded on May 14, 2025.

The examination duration is for 90 minutes. The minimum pass percentage for eligibility of UR, EWS, OBC-NCL is 35% and SC, ST category candidates is 30%.

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Candidates will be aadhaar-linked biometrically authenticated in the exam center prior to entry into the exam hall.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.