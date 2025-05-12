RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for Assistant Loco Pilot Extended- Check Last Date Inside

Summary Candidates interested in applying for the recruitment drive can download their results from the official website of regional RRBs According to the schedule, the board has also extended the deadline to submit the date for payment of application fees to May 21, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) extended the deadline to register for Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the recruitment drive can download their results from the official website of regional RRBs.

According to the schedule, the board has also extended the deadline to submit the date for payment of application fees to May 21, 2025. The dates for the modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee has been revised to May 22 to May 31, 2025. The cut off date for age will remain July 1, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. The board informed that any request for postponement of any of the stages or for change of venue, date and shift will not be entertained under any circumstances.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of RRBs On the home page, click on the link to apply for RRB ALP recruitment drive Enter your credentials to register yourself Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit Pay the application fee Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future use

