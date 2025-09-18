MCC Withdraws NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment After Seat Data Error; Revised Result Soon

Summary MCC has withdrawn the final seat allotment result for Round 2 of the NEET UG 2025 counselling The decision has halted the ongoing reporting process, with counselling authorities urging MBBS and BDS aspirants to wait for the revised seat allotment before proceeding further

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the final seat allotment result for Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling following a major discrepancy in seat data reported by a government medical college.

According to an official notice released by the MCC, a government-run institution “inadvertently” reported twice the actual number of available seats, leading to the allotment of non-existent seats to several candidates. The name of the medical college involved in the error has not been disclosed by authorities.

“As a result, the competent authority has directed to revise the result of Round 2 of UG counselling 2025 which was declared today. The final result dated September 18 is being withdrawn for revision and the reporting has been put on halt,” the MCC stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision has halted the ongoing reporting process, with counselling authorities urging MBBS and BDS aspirants to wait for the revised seat allotment before proceeding further.

Earlier in the day, MCC had released the final Round 2 allotment result after reviewing grievances submitted by candidates regarding the provisional result. Over 2,400 candidates had received upgraded seats, and more than 31,000 were allotted seats in medical and dental colleges nationwide.

The MCC is expected to release a revised seat allotment list after correcting the seat matrix. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website mcc.nic.in for further updates.