Karnataka Examinations Authority

KSET 2025 Registration Closes Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Hall Ticket Out on October 24

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
15:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Aspiring candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Karnataka universities and colleges can apply through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The minimum required marks are relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Transgender, and OBCs (Categories I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the registration window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 today, September 18, 2025. Aspiring candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Karnataka universities and colleges can apply through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

While today marks the last date for registration, candidates will be allowed to complete the payment of application fees until September 19, 2025. The KSET 2025 admit card will be released on October 24, and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025.

To be eligible for KSET 2025, candidates must have secured a minimum of 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master's degree or equivalent examination from a UGC-recognized university or institution, in the subject they are applying for. The minimum required marks are relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Transgender, and OBCs (Categories I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB).

ADVERTISEMENT

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘KSET 2025 Registration’ link under the Admissions section
  3. Complete the registration by entering your details
  4. Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form
  5. Pay the application fee as per your category
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Take a printout for future reference

KSET 2025: Application Fee

  • Rs 1000 for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and candidates from other states
  • Rs 700 for Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates

KSET is a qualifying exam conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor posts in Karnataka’s universities and affiliated colleges. It is a crucial gateway for aspiring academicians aiming to join the state’s higher education sector.

KSET 2025 Registration: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to complete their application and payment before the deadline and regularly check the KEA portal for further updates, including exam center details and syllabus.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
15:51 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KSET 2025 Registration Date
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA to Re-Conduct Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Fresh 400 Medical Se. . .

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Issues Guidelines For LOC Form Correction; Edit Window From October 13

NEET UG

NTRUHS Opens Free Exit Option for AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allottees; 180 New MBBS Sea. . .

MBBS students

MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Finalised: NMC Adds 6,850 Seats, Total Rises to 1.23 Lakh for 2. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA to Re-Conduct Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Fresh 400 Medical Se. . .

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Issues Guidelines For LOC Form Correction; Edit Window From October 13

NEET UG

NTRUHS Opens Free Exit Option for AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allottees; 180 New MBBS Sea. . .

MBBS students

MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Finalised: NMC Adds 6,850 Seats, Total Rises to 1.23 Lakh for 2. . .

AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Web Option Entry Extended! Check Revised Schedule . . .

AP OAMDC

APSCHE Announces AP OAMDC 2025 Seat Allotment Result at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Know Det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality