KSET 2025 Registration Closes Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Hall Ticket Out on October 24

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the registration window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 today, September 18, 2025. Aspiring candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Karnataka universities and colleges can apply through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

While today marks the last date for registration, candidates will be allowed to complete the payment of application fees until September 19, 2025. The KSET 2025 admit card will be released on October 24, and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025.

To be eligible for KSET 2025, candidates must have secured a minimum of 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master's degree or equivalent examination from a UGC-recognized university or institution, in the subject they are applying for. The minimum required marks are relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Transgender, and OBCs (Categories I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB).

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the ‘KSET 2025 Registration’ link under the Admissions section Complete the registration by entering your details Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form Pay the application fee as per your category Submit the form and download the confirmation page Take a printout for future reference

KSET 2025: Application Fee

Rs 1000 for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and candidates from other states

Rs 700 for Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates

KSET is a qualifying exam conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor posts in Karnataka’s universities and affiliated colleges. It is a crucial gateway for aspiring academicians aiming to join the state’s higher education sector.

Candidates are advised to complete their application and payment before the deadline and regularly check the KEA portal for further updates, including exam center details and syllabus.