Class 12

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared; KSEAB Activates Class 12th Score Link Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
15:20 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now access their scores online
Candidates can check their results on official websites such as karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and pue.karnataka.gov.in by entering their registration number and selecting their stream — Arts, Science, or Commerce

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, activating the result link on the official portal. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now access their scores online.

Candidates can check their results on official websites such as karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and pue.karnataka.gov.in by entering their registration number and selecting their stream — Arts, Science, or Commerce.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026. This year saw participation from 7,10,363 students across 5,174 PU colleges, including 6,46,801 fresh candidates, 50,540 repeaters, and 13,022 private candidates.

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their digital marksheets:

  • Visit the official website (karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in)
  • Click on the link titled “Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026”
  • Enter your registration number and select your stream
  • Click on Submit to view the marks memo
  • Download and save the marksheet for future use

The online marks memo will display subject-wise scores, which students are advised to verify carefully.

With the declaration of results, students can now proceed with their higher education applications or other career plans based on their performance.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
15:27 PM
Class 12 Results out Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2025
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