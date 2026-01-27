IGNOU Hosts Mega On-Campus Placement Drive for Students Today: Check Registration Details

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC), is organising an on-campus mega placement drive today, January 27. The recruitment event is being held at the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre on the IGNOU campus in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, and will commence from 10 AM onwards.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC), is organising an on-campus mega placement drive today, January 27. The recruitment event is being held at the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre on the IGNOU campus in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, and will commence from 10 AM onwards.

According to an official statement issued by the university, the placement drive is exclusively open to IGNOU students and alumni. The initiative is aimed at offering a wide range of employment opportunities in sectors such as hospitality, business development, travel, and aviation, further strengthening IGNOU’s focus on improving employability and industry-oriented skills among its learners.

Interested candidates have been given the option to register in advance by filling out the google form available under the announcements section on IGNOU’s official website, ignou.ac.in. Advance registration is expected to help streamline the recruitment process on the day of the drive.

Candidates attending the placement drive are required to report in formal attire and carry essential documents for verification. These include two updated copies of their curriculum vitae, two recent passport-size photographs, a valid IGNOU identity card, a government-issued photo ID, and all relevant educational qualification and work experience documents, if applicable.

Several leading organisations are participating in the IGNOU on-campus placement drive 2026. Companies such as YS Hospitality, Pracxis Communications, and Bird Flight Services will be offering multiple job roles across different functional areas. The positions available include Backend Office Support Staff, Office Administration roles, Graphic Designer, Sales and Operations roles in the travel sector, Business Development Executive, Customer Service Agent (CSA), and Customer Service Host (CSH).

The university has also outlined the eligibility criteria for candidates applying to roles in the aviation and hospitality sectors. Both freshers and experienced candidates are eligible to apply, provided they possess strong communication skills and a customer-oriented approach. Applicants should be willing to work in airport operations and be open to shift-based duties, including night shifts.

For Business Development Executive roles, candidates with an MBA in marketing, as well as eligible IGNOU alumni, can apply. The responsibilities associated with these positions include developing sales strategies, conducting market research, closing business deals, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to support organisational growth.

IGNOU’s on-campus placement drive is expected to serve as a significant platform for students and alumni to connect directly with recruiters and explore career opportunities across multiple high-growth sectors.