AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out - Pharmacy Result Delayed Due to Court Order

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
16:00 PM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has finally published the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2025 round 3 seat allotment results on its counselling portal – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Candidates who participated in this final phase of counselling can now access and download their allotment order by logging in with their hall ticket number and date of birth. However, it must be noted that seat allocation for BPharm and Pharm D courses has not been released as per the order of the High Court.

“As per the Orders of the Honorable High Court of A.P dated:12.09.2025 in W.P. No. 24639/2025, seats for B.Pharmacy and Pharm-D courses have not been allotted. A separate notification will be issued shortly for conducting counselling for these courses,” the official website informed.

To view and download the allotment order, candidates need to:

  • Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
  • Click on the ‘download of allotment order’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in using their unique credentials.
  • Download and print the allotment order for admission use.

Allotted candidates must report by September 22, 2025, through both online self-reporting and offline reporting at the allotted college. Candidates must download their allotment order and self-joining report from the portal and submit them in person during college reporting.

With classes scheduled to begin on September 19, candidates are advised to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadline to ensure smooth admission.

Find the direct seat allotment link here.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
16:11 PM
AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025 seat allotment
