CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Date, admit card for new rescheduled exam released- Details

Posted on 01 Mar 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 rescheduled date for 1 exam centre. The admit card for the candidates who will appear for the exam from the cancelled exam centre in Assam have been released. Candidates can check the notice and admit card link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the examination at Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, Assam will be held on March 2, 2025. The exam for Earth Sciences and Mathematical Sciences subjects will be held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 pm.

The official notice reads, "Fresh Admit Cards are being issued to all such candidates and can be downloaded from the NTA website. Kindly note that your exam centre has also been changed, therefore check your fresh Admit Card carefully and reach the centre as per the centre address given in the Admit Card."

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on CSIR UGC NET admit card link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates are required to enter login credentials
  4. Submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Once the examination is over, the Agency will release the provisional answer key. The objection window will also open with the release of the answer key. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key, on payment of Rs. 200 per challenged question.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

