COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Correction Facility Window Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2026
10:17 AM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can now apply for the entrance exam through the official website comedk.org until March 23, 2026 (4 PM)
As per the official brochure, the exam will be held in 200+ cities across India through over 400 test centres

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has extended the registration deadline for the COMEDK UGET 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply for the entrance exam through the official website comedk.org until March 23, 2026 (4 PM).

COMEDK UGET 2026: Key Dates

  • Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2026 (till 4 PM)
  • Application Correction Window: April 10 to April 13, 2026
  • Test Admission Ticket (TAT): April 29 to May 9, 2026
  • Exam Date: May 9, 2026
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The computer-based COMEDK UGET 2026 will be conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across:

  • 16 medical colleges
  • 24 dental colleges
  • Around 150 engineering colleges

As per the official brochure, the exam will be held in 200+ cities across India through over 400 test centres.

Candidates who have already registered will be able to edit their application forms during the correction window in April. Applicants are advised to carefully review their details before submission and utilize the correction facility if needed.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2026
10:17 AM
COMEDK UGET COMEDK UGET 2026
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