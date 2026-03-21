COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Correction Facility Window Soon

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply for the entrance exam through the official website comedk.org until March 23, 2026 (4 PM) As per the official brochure, the exam will be held in 200+ cities across India through over 400 test centres

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has extended the registration deadline for the COMEDK UGET 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply for the entrance exam through the official website comedk.org until March 23, 2026 (4 PM).

COMEDK UGET 2026: Key Dates

Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2026 (till 4 PM)

Application Correction Window: April 10 to April 13, 2026

Test Admission Ticket (TAT): April 29 to May 9, 2026

Exam Date: May 9, 2026

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The computer-based COMEDK UGET 2026 will be conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across:

16 medical colleges

24 dental colleges

Around 150 engineering colleges

As per the official brochure, the exam will be held in 200+ cities across India through over 400 test centres.

Candidates who have already registered will be able to edit their application forms during the correction window in April. Applicants are advised to carefully review their details before submission and utilize the correction facility if needed.