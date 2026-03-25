Chhattisgarh government

Chhattisgarh Board Cancels Class 12 Hindi Exam 2026, Re-Test Date Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2026
14:16 PM

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Summary
The decision comes after the board cancelled the Hindi examination held on March 14 amid claims of a paper leak that surfaced on social media on March 15 and 16
According to the revised schedule, students appearing for the re-exam must reach their respective centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has announced a re-examination for the Class 12 Hindi paper 2026 on April 10 following allegations of a question paper leak. The re-exam will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm.

The decision comes after the board cancelled the Hindi examination held on March 14 amid claims of a paper leak that surfaced on social media on March 15 and 16. Following the complaints, an FIR was registered and the matter was taken up for detailed investigation.

According to the revised schedule, students appearing for the re-exam must reach their respective centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test. The answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 am, followed by a five-minute reading period from 9:05 am to 9:10 am. Students will begin writing their answers from 9:15 am until 12:15 pm.

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The board took the decision to cancel the earlier examination after a meeting of the examination committee held on March 23. After reviewing available evidence and reports, the committee concluded that the integrity of the exam had been compromised and recommended conducting a fresh test to ensure fairness and transparency.

The CGBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 20 and March 18. The board is expected to declare the results tentatively in May.

Last updated on 25 Mar 2026
14:39 PM
Chhattisgarh government CGBSE 10th, 12th Results Board Exam 2026
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