CISF

CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2025 Out for PET, PST - Download Link & Instructions

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
12:53 PM

Summary
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the Constable/Tradesman (CT/TM) recruitment 2024. Requests for a change in the recruitment centre will not be entertained, the CISF clarified.

How to download CISF Tradesman Admit Card 2025?

  • Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
  • Click on the admit card link.
  • Enter your registration number and password.
  • Submit the details to view the admit card.
  • Verify details like name, exam venue, and photograph.
  • Download and take multiple printouts.
Candidates must carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the test centre.

PET and PST requirements

PST: Minimum height — 165 cm (male), 155 cm (female). Relaxation of 5 cm for certain categories.

PET: Male candidates must complete a 1.6 km run in 6 minutes 30 seconds, while female candidates must finish an 800-metre run in 4 minutes.

Candidates who qualify in PET and PST will proceed to further stages, including Trade Test, Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,161 Constable/Tradesman vacancies, with the PET/PST scheduled to begin from September 26, 2025.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

