BPSC Releases Admit Card for Special School Teacher Competitive Exam 2026; Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Special School Teacher Competitive Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The admit cards are also available through the commission’s online portal at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the BPSC Special School Teacher Competitive Exam will be conducted on January 29. The examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 150 marks. Candidates will be given two hours and thirty minutes to complete the paper. Notably, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The Commission has also prescribed category-wise qualifying marks for the examination. General category candidates must secure at least 40 percent marks to qualify. Candidates belonging to the Backward Class (BC) category are required to score 36.5 percent, while those from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) need 34 percent. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the minimum qualifying marks have been set at 32 percent.

In an official notification, BPSC stated that candidates can check their exam centre details by logging in to the candidate portal at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in from January 27 and following the prescribed process.

Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards well in advance and carefully verify all details mentioned on them. They must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

