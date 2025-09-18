AYUSH 2025

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Know Full Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
16:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses — including BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS — can apply online at the official website, aaccc.gov.in
The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 23 to 24, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 25, 2025

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the registration process for Round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 on September 17. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses — including BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS — can apply online at the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The last date to register for Round 2 is September 22, 2025, while the choice filling window will remain open from September 18 to September 22. Candidates must lock their choices between 2:00 PM and 11:55 PM on September 22 to be considered for seat allotment.

The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 23 to 24, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 25, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in this round will need to report to their respective colleges between September 26 and October 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidates by institutions will take place on October 4 and 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
  3. Register using the required credentials
  4. Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

The AACCC also clarified that the registration facility will be available at the beginning of each counselling round — Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I). Additionally, fresh registrations will be allowed during SVR-I for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and choice filling process within the stipulated timeline and to carefully review their preferences before locking choices, as no changes will be permitted afterward.

For the latest updates and counselling instructions, candidates should regularly visit the official AACCC portal.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
16:17 PM
AYUSH 2025 NEET UG AYUSH NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB 2025 Registration For 13217 Posts Ends on September 21; Prelims Likely in No. . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out - Pharmacy Result Delayed Due to Court . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KSET 2025 Registration Closes Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Hall Ticket Out on. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA to Re-Conduct Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Fresh 400 Medical Se. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out - Pharmacy Result Delayed Due to Court . . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB 2025 Registration For 13217 Posts Ends on September 21; Prelims Likely in No. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KSET 2025 Registration Closes Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Hall Ticket Out on. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA to Re-Conduct Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Fresh 400 Medical Se. . .

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Issues Guidelines For LOC Form Correction; Edit Window From October 13

NEET UG

NTRUHS Opens Free Exit Option for AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allottees; 180 New MBBS Sea. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality