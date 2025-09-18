AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Know Full Schedule Here

Summary Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses — including BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS — can apply online at the official website, aaccc.gov.in The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 23 to 24, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 25, 2025

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the registration process for Round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 on September 17. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses — including BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS — can apply online at the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The last date to register for Round 2 is September 22, 2025, while the choice filling window will remain open from September 18 to September 22. Candidates must lock their choices between 2:00 PM and 11:55 PM on September 22 to be considered for seat allotment.

The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 23 to 24, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 25, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in this round will need to report to their respective colleges between September 26 and October 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidates by institutions will take place on October 4 and 5.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in Click on the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Register using the required credentials Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents Pay the application fee online Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

The AACCC also clarified that the registration facility will be available at the beginning of each counselling round — Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I). Additionally, fresh registrations will be allowed during SVR-I for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and choice filling process within the stipulated timeline and to carefully review their preferences before locking choices, as no changes will be permitted afterward.

For the latest updates and counselling instructions, candidates should regularly visit the official AACCC portal.