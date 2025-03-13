Bright minds, greener times: Schools power up for planet

Summary Little ones of Pramila Memorial Advanced School danced with joy, sometimes with their mothers, and spread awareness aboutthe environment

Dance and cheer

Cheers filled the auditorium as proud parents and teachers encouraged the children, many of them performing for the first time on stage.

Cheers filled the auditorium as proud parents and teachers encouraged the children, many of them performing for the first time on stage.

The event was the annual extravaganza for the Pre-primary and Primary students of the school that saw over 500 of them performing. It was attended by the organisation's chairperson GouriRoy Choudhuri.

The event began with a welcome note by headmistress Srabani Dasgupta. Principal Manisha Kumar, in her speech, focused on the school's achievements, milestones and vision.

Next, Prep students and their mothers went up on stage to present a dance to the ever-popular Rabindrasangeet, Phule phule dhole dhole. The Nursery children presented energetic dances to rhymes and other popular numbers. Kindergarten students presented a show on different seasons. Class Ialso displayed a musicalperformance.

Classes II to V staged a play, Save Nature, on protecting the environment.

The play also focused on the evil effects of deforestation. Assistant headmistress Ananya Chatterjee concluded the event with a heartfelt voteof thanks.

"Children are our tomorrow, and our school is committed to raising the quality of life of every child. As we watched the young minds perform with enthusiasm and joy, we saw the promise of a bright future," said the principal.

Cleansing drive

Cooking, cleaning and craft — such activities taught Primary students of Sri R.N. Singh Memorial High School some life skills and sustainable goals as they celebrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) week in January.

The event, which aimed to make students from Upper KG to Class V more responsible and aware, began with the Upper KG kids taking part in non-fire cooking wherethey prepared tri-colour-themed cuisine.

Class I students took part in a quiz on sustainable concepts. Class II participated in a collage-making activity on the theme, Green Earth. Using eco-friendly materials, they crafted beautiful artwork emphasising the importance of preserving our planet.

Class III performed a thought-provoking skit on responsible consumption and production. The skit highlighted the importance of mindful resource usage.

Class IV planted saplings in plastic bottles, creatively demonstrating the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle).

Class V displayed their storytelling skills while using masks and props.

They also took the initiative to clean their classrooms to highlight the importance of maintaining cleanliness and being responsible towards the environment. The activities were designed to help students understand the importance of creating a green future for themselves.

"Our children are Swachh Bharat Champions. Their small actions — whether picking up litter, planting trees or promoting waste segregation — make a big difference. They are setting an example for others and playing a crucial role in building a greener India," said principal Puja Mehra.

Sustainable and equal

John Lennon's Imagine opened the event. What followed was a reimagining of the world by students of Classes III to IX and XI of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar.

To make students more responsible towards the environment, the school organised an exhibition on February 8. There were innovative models, informative charts, engaging presentations and interactive problem-solving activities spread all over the school grounds, including the classrooms. The students also came up with a sustainable line of clothing.

The aim was to make students aware of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and make them contribute towards change.

The students also created a gender-fluid clothing line using eco-friendly materials. The fashion show that followed stressed on equality.

The guests included educators Chandradeep Mitra and Sandip Das and director of Techno Electric and Engineering Rajeev Agarwal.

"Through our collaborative projects, we are trying to highlight the importance of sustainability so that the future generations are more respectful towards their environment," said Sampurna Bhattacharya of Class XI.

According to principal Sonali Sarkar, making sustainable choices is the most important lesson that students need to learn today.

"We are trying to integrate SDG goals with our regular lessons in our school. The exhibition was extensive, covering classrooms, the school portico and grounds. The best part was the fashion that touched on gender equality as well," said the principal.

On the mark

Students of Calcutta Public School, Bidhan Park, stood out at their annual sports that also saw the Kalikapur and Barasat branches participating at the NKDA Football Stadium. Former footballer Alvito D’Cunha inaugurated the event.

Despite the intense competition among students of the three branches, Bidhan Park won several accolades and were praised for their team spirit and tenacity.

Its four houses — Elan (red), Amity (yellow), Impetus (blue) and Acumen (green) — took part in the march past.

Forty-eight students of Classes VI to XII staged a pyramid formation. Dressed in orange T-shirts and black track pants, they presented a vibrant sight as they showcased balance and teamwork.

The races began with 100m for students of Classes III to VIII. The relay races were the most anticipated. Bidhan Park students won prizes galore by the end of the day. Avinabh Raj of Class III won the boys' flat race, while classmates Rudranil Sengupta and Priyansh Mondal came second and third, respectively.

The girls also shone in the flat race with Arya Dubey coming first, followed by Aradhya Dutta and Sanvi Singh — all from Class IV.

Arya Dubey also secured second place in the girls' long jump. Hitesh Rai of Class VII won the boys' flat race, followed by classmate Pritam Singh Rajput. Snehasis Choudhury of Class XII won both the boys' 100m and 200m sprints. Ankita Verma of Class XI won the girls' 100m race and came second 200m and long jump.

Teachers from Bidhan Park were also not left behind. Physical education instructor Mithun Saha clinched first place in shotput. Maths teacher Reshmi Sengupta won the Lemon Spoon Race, while physical education teacher Ishika Shaw and Hindi teacher Ipshita Jaordar came first and second in the flat race.

"I am truly proud of the efforts of our students and staff members. Sports play a vital role in shaping a student’s development. They are not just about winning or losing — they teach us perseverance and teamwork," said principal Protichi Lahiri Sengupta.

End of a chapter

St Jude's High School bade goodbye to its outgoing batch with music, drama and a generous helping of nostalgia on February 6.

Classes VII to XI organised a farewell celebration for their seniors. The students of Class XII received personalised mementos. Class XI students handed them roses and director Sanjukta Correa wished them luck.

The music team entertained the outgoing batch with a heady mix of songs. Students also presented dances.

The highlight of the event was a performance by beatboxers Arpan Panda (Class VIII) and Jayaditya Roy (Class XI) and rapper Swastika Paul (Class IX). The electrifying act highlighted their passion for an unconventional art.

A humorous play on IPL playoff had the audience rolling in laughter. Student dancers going by the name, Desi Boys, stole the show with their moves. The school's in-house dance troupe, KROS, also delivered a power-packed performance. As a grand finale, all the performers sang Abhi na jao chhod kar.

"I want you all to fare well.. I will never say farewell.. come back again to your home, keep in touch with your roots, bloom like flowers, spread your aroma," principal Aditi Chakraborty told the outgoing batch.

Road etiquette

What etiquette must be followed on the road? Why is it necessary to wear a helmet even when you are travelling a short distance? What is the most common cause of road accidents in the city?

Questions and doubts were clarified at a week-long Safe Drive Save Life campaign organised by Indus Valley World School (IVWS) on February 12. The event was meant to make its participants more responsible.

Deputy commissioner of police (east division) Arish Bilal inaugurated the campaign. He was accompanied by the officer in charge of Panchasayar Sanjay Mukherjee and Purba Jadavpur Traffic Guard Sandip Gon.

The students were made aware of incidents of reckless driving, speeding and other road hazards. School bus drivers and helpers, too, attended the awareness campaign.

Police officers shared some real-life incidents and statistics. At the interactive session, the students realised how a simple act of carelessness can sometimes become fatal.

A poster-making contest followed, where students also wrote slogans on road safety.

The in-house interact club also held a Safe Drive, Save Life workshop for children of NGO AIM Foundation.

"The Safe Drive Save Life awareness programme is an initiative that can have an impact on our students’ lives.We can empower them to become responsible road users and reduce the risk of accidents," said vice-principal Madhumita Seal.

Added principal Reshma Bhattacharya: "The campaign spread the importance of road safety practices and the consequences of irresponsible reckless driving not only among our students but also among our school bus drivers and attendants who attended the programme."