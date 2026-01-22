MPPSC Declares Food Safety Officer Result 2026; 382 Candidates Qualify for Interview

Summary Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in As per the official result notification, 382 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

As per the official result notification, 382 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified in the written examination.

The MPPSC FSO written exam was conducted on December 14, 2025, for recruitment to 123 Food Safety Officer posts. Candidates whose names appear in the result list are now required to complete the document verification process within the stipulated deadline set by the Commission.

For document verification, shortlisted candidates must submit self-attested copies of the following documents:

Online MPPSC FSO application form

High school marksheet (as proof of date of birth)

Educational qualification certificates

Madhya Pradesh domicile certificate

Employment exchange registration certificate

MPPSC FSO Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the result:

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on the “What’s New” section on the homepage Select the “MPPSC Food Safety Officer Result 2026” link Download the result PDF and search for your roll number Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MPPSC website for updates related to the interview schedule and document verification process.