WhatsApp allows unsend

The WhatsApp icon on a smartphone London: WhatsApp users will have a new way to hastily unsend embarrassing messages, with a new update set to add the ability to delete sent messages for the first time. The new feature will offer users to option to "delete messages for everyone" in a chat within seven minutes of the initial message being sent. Both users will require the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS or Android for the delete message function to work. "Once seven minutes have passed, there is no way to delete messages for everyone," WhatsApp warned. After a message has been deleted users will see a message saying "this message was deleted" in place of the original message. The ability to unsend embarrassing messages has long been sought after by users and is part of the appeal of services like Snapchat which automatically delete messages after a short time limit. Other apps have started implementing unsend functions, such as Google's Gmail. WhatsApp appears to be slowly rolling the feature out, with a guide to using the function has appeared on the app's FAQ page. It is not clear how long it will take for it to filter through to the wider public. How to unsend WhatsApp messages: • Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS or Android, you can find this in Google Play Store • Open WhatsApp and go to the chat with the message you want to delete within seven minutes of sending • Tap and hold the message. You can also tap multiple messages to delete more than one Tap the Delete icon at the top of the screen > tap Delete for Everyone • Everyone on your chat will see the message: "This message was deleted". So you may still have some explaining to do The sole caveat for that is that all conversation participants must have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their device. That's a pretty major deal-breaker at this point but, as time goes by and more people update their app, the option to undo those embarrassing mis-messages will apply to more and more conversations. Most WhatsApp users will agree that this update is long overdue. Rumours about this feature have been circulating since this summer when WABetaInfo found evidence of it in WhatsApp's code. And now, the handy undo send feature is finally making its way to users. The Daily Telegraph