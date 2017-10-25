Vogue drops photographer

Terry Richardson with Kate Moss London: Condé Nast magazines all over the world have been instructed to stop using the work of the celebrity photographer Terry Richardson with immediate effect after he was accused of being "the Harvey Weinstein of fashion". Condé Nast titles in India include Vogue, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller and AD. The normal practice is to generate much of the content locally but rely on London to send in some material so as to give the magazines an international flavour. Richardson, who is 52 and based in New York though he travels widely, is known for his highly sexualised photographs which have been used by some of the world's top fashion brands and magazines. Like Hitchcock (who was an abuser, especially of blondes apparently), Richardson likes to work himself into his photographs. He would "strip and try to persuade them (models) to take part in sex acts" while an assistant took the picture, according to a newspaper report. In one case, "a young woman is pictured performing oral sex on him while locked in a suitcase. Another image has her doing the same from a rubbish bin and a further photograph has him repeating the act with the world 'slut' written on her forehead." Some of these images have been feted by his favourite clients as "artistic" or "radical chic". But in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, long running stories about Richard's behaviour with the models that he photographed have been revived as a number of women have spoken out about allegedly being abused by him. Like Weinstein in movies, Richardson, also an American, was an influential man with the ability to work with his chosen models and put them on magazine covers. He "has worked for the labels Valentino and Carolina Herrera, in addition to numerous magazine shoots, including The Wall Street Journal , Vanity Fair and Porter." And, of course, the bible of the fashion world - Vogue. What has done for him is a long report which appeared at the weekend in The Sunday Times in London, accompanied by a photograph of a naked Miley Cyrus astride a wrecking ball on a building site. She later expressed regrets about agreeing to the composition. "Why is the man who shot this video still feted by fashionistas?" the report asked. Detailing cases of alleged abuse, the strap headline read: "Terry Richardson, known his sexually explicit pictures, is being called the 'Harvey Weinstein of fashion' after a string of allegations by models."