US Treasury calls on G7, EU to impose tariffs on China, India over Russian oil purchases

Chinese and Indian purchases of Russian oil are funding Putin’s war machine and prolonging the senseless killing of the Ukrainian people, says spokesperson

Reuters Published 12.09.25, 07:28 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

The US Treasury on Friday called on Group of Seven and European Union allies to impose "meaningful tariffs" on goods from China and India to halt their purchases of Russian oil and convened a G7 finance meeting to discuss efforts to step up pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

"Chinese and Indian purchases of Russian oil are funding Putin’s war machine and prolonging the senseless killing of the Ukrainian people," a US Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Earlier this week, we made it clear to our EU allies that if they are serious about ending the war in their own backyard, they need to join us and impose meaningful tariffs that will be rescinded the day the war ends.

"President Trump’s Peace and Prosperity Administration is ready, and our G7 partners need to step up with us," the spokesperson added.

Russian Oil United States Donald Trump
