UN climate meeting: India raises concern over declining levels of climate finance

India is concerned by declining levels of climate finance, including replenishment and support, and the growing adaptation finance gap, the second secretary at the Indian embassy in Germany has said on the opening day of the United Nations' mid-year climate meetings in Bonn.

Formally called the 64th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies under the UNFCCC (SB64), the meetings will shape key climate agendas leading up to the annual climate conference (COP31) scheduled to take place in Turkiye's Antalya in November.

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"India believes that the international climate agenda must now focus on implementation. Equity and historical responsibility must continue to guide this phase," Second Secretary Harkeerat Singh Randhawa said during his opening plenary statement on Monday.

He said developing countries need adequate carbon space to eradicate poverty, expand energy access and meet their sustainable development goals.

That is why developed countries must lead through accelerated emission reductions, including negative emissions as necessary, Randhawa added.

He also highlighted that India remains fully committed to climate multilateralism and to advancing its effective implementation.

"At a time of growing global challenges, our collective priority should be to strengthen multilateral cooperation through the discharge of respective obligations under the climate treaties," he said.

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