Taxi driver faces jail for stalking Jemima

Jemima Khan London: Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Khan was harassed for a year by a taxi driver who became obsessed with her and sent her lovesick messages after she had agreed innocently for a selfie when she was first picked up as a fare. That was on June 16 last year when Hassan Mahhmood, 27, collected Jemima and a group of her friends from a jazz club in London. Hassan managed to get her telephone number because Jemima had booked her black taxi ride through an app called Hailo. What began initially as a nuisance became a terrifying ordeal for 43-year-old Jemima as Hassan used 18 different mobile phones to send 203 text messages, make 1,182 phone calls and send "loads of" WhatsApp messages. Hassan, who hero worships Pakistan's former cricket captain, told Jemima he "loved her", wanted to be her friend and addressed her as "mother" and " bhabhi". Jemima did not react for a year for fear it would provoke Hassan into taking revenge. But in July this year she called in police after Hassan's message: "I'm missing you. Shall I come and see you today?" In her victim impact statement read out on Thursday at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, Jemima said: "The incident has made me incredibly anxious at times. I would be home alone and he would call me several times and text repeatedly late at night. Hassan Mahhmood "Sometimes he would send texts saying he would come to my house. That really frightened me." In a further statement, she added: "I feel extremely vulnerable and scared as a single woman. As a result I'm planning to move house. He seems to have become increasingly unstable and unpredictable. I'm worried about what he will do." Hassan was given eight weeks in prison and suspended for 18 months on condition of good behaviour. He will have to do 120 hours of unpaid work. He has also lost his licence to drive a black cab. Judge Martin Edmunds QC told Hassan he had left Jemima "increasingly frightened" that he would come to her home. The judge said: "She would ask family or friends to stay over and the seriousness of this is shown by the fact that she was planning to move house. It is a sadness that she delayed reporting you out of fear you would seek revenge." Hassan has been suffering from depression since the break-up of his marriage, the court heard. Outside the court, Hassan's defence barrister, Umar Ali, said his client was "ashamed of his actions", adding: "He realises that he has made a mistake and is very remorseful."