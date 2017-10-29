The Telegraph
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > World > Sopranos actress says mogul raped her

Sopranos actress says mogul raped her
Annabella Sciorra

Washington: Annabella Sciorra has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, detailing her harrowing encounter with the now-disgraced movie mogul.

She joins dozens of women who have already levelled allegations of sexual abuse against the 65-year-old Weinstein.

Sciorra - who received an Emmy nomination for her role in the acclaimed TV series The Sopranos - said in the early 1990s that Weinstein forced his way into her apartment and violently raped her.

She told The New Yorker magazine that before the alleged attack Weinstein came in "like he owned the place, and started unbuttoning his shirt."

"It was very clear where he thought this was going to go." She urged Weinstein to leave but "he shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me", Sciorra said.

Despite her resistance Weinstein forced sexual intercourse with her and "attempted to perform oral sex on me", she told the magazine. AFP

 More stories in World

  • Sacked Catalan leader to resist
  • Mao faithful back Xi vision
  • 31 killed in Nepal bus crash
  • Obama called for jury duty in Chicago
  • Interstellar visitor races into solar system
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  