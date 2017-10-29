Sopranos actress says mogul raped her

Annabella Sciorra

Washington: Annabella Sciorra has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, detailing her harrowing encounter with the now-disgraced movie mogul.

She joins dozens of women who have already levelled allegations of sexual abuse against the 65-year-old Weinstein.

Sciorra - who received an Emmy nomination for her role in the acclaimed TV series The Sopranos - said in the early 1990s that Weinstein forced his way into her apartment and violently raped her.

She told The New Yorker magazine that before the alleged attack Weinstein came in "like he owned the place, and started unbuttoning his shirt."

"It was very clear where he thought this was going to go." She urged Weinstein to leave but "he shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me", Sciorra said.

Despite her resistance Weinstein forced sexual intercourse with her and "attempted to perform oral sex on me", she told the magazine. AFP