Sharif warrant issued

Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad, Oct. 26 (PTI): A Pakistani anti-graft court today issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after he failed to appear before it in two cases related to the Panama Papers scandal.

The accountability court judge, Muhammad Bashir, also dismissed 67-year-old Sharif's application seeking exemption from personal appearance.

Sharif, who left for London earlier this month to be with his ailing wife Kulsoom who is undergoing cancer treatment, has not returned to Pakistan for the court hearing since he was indicted in three corruption cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 8 registered three cases against Sharif, his children and son- in-law in the accountability court after the Supreme Court disqualified him after an investigation into corruption allegations against his family.

Sharif's daughter Maryam and son-in-law, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, appeared before the court but Sharif was absent and his lawyer Khawaja Harris asked the court to exempt him from appearance, according to a court official.

NAB deputy prosecutor-general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the application and said that already the court granted Sharif 15-day exemption that expired on October 24.

He accused Sharif of delaying tactics. Sharif's counsel said he left London on October 23 to appear before the court after a brief stop-over in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with his mother and pray for the speedy recovery and health of his wife.

Harris told the court that Sharif was all set to leave for Pakistan from Saudi Arabia when he came to know that his wife was being admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the plea and issued a bailable arrest warrant against Sharif in the Al-Azizi Steel and Flagship Investment corruption cases and issued notices to his guarantor in the Avenfield reference case as he was already given bail. PTI