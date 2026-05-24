Security forces kill 11 militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces killed 11 terrorists during intelligence-based operations in northwest Pakistan over the last two days, the army said on Sunday.

The operations were carried out in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

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“Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, eleven khawarij belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij were effectively neutralised,” the statement said, using the state’s term for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The army said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were allegedly involved in multiple attacks and disruptive activities in the region. Earlier this week, security forces had killed 22 other militants in the same district.

In a separate incident on Sunday, unidentified terrorists killed four members of a local peace committee in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed persistent militant violence in recent years, fuelled by cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations. Islamabad has accused the TTP of intensifying attacks in areas bordering Afghanistan since the collapse of a ceasefire agreement in November 2022.