Screen flaw on Pixel phones

New York: Google is investigating reports of screen burn-in on its new Pixel 2 XL smartphones, which causes the phone's navigation bar to appear as faint outlines on the bottom of the screen.

A problem with OLED (organic LED) screen burn-in means images that are on the screen for a long time can be permanently "burned" onto the display, remaining visible even when closed.

Several reviews of the phones began to see the issue within a week.

The phone's navigation bar - the set of three buttons used to operate Android - are clearly visible when a user displays a plain grey screen.

"We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit," Google said in a statement. "We are actively investigating this report."