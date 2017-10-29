Sacked Catalan leader to resist

Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont with his wife Marcelo in Girona. (Reuters) Madrid/Barcelona: Sacked Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for peaceful "democratic opposition" to the central government's takeover of the region following its unilateral declaration of independence from Spain. Puigdemont, whose regional government was dismissed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday, accused Madrid of "premeditated aggression" against the will of the Catalans. Rajoy removed Puigdemont, took over the administration of the autonomous region and set a new election after Catalonia's parliament declared itself an independent nation on Friday. The bold if futile action brought Spain's worst political crisis in the four decades since the return of democracy to a new and possibly dangerous level. "It's very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition to Article 155," Puigdemont said in a brief statement, referring to the constitutional trigger for the takeover. But he was vague on precisely what steps the secessionists would take as the national authorities are already moving into Barcelona and other parts of Catalonia to enforce the takeover. European countries, the US and Mexico have also rejected the Catalan declaration and expressed support for Spain's unity. Puigdemont signed the statement as president of Catalonia, demonstrating he did not accept his ousting. "We continue persevering in the only attitude that can make us winners. Without violence, without insults, in an inclusive way, respecting people and symbols, opinions, and also respecting the protests of the Catalans who do not agree with what has decided the parliamentary majority," he said. The secessionists say a referendum on October 1 gave them a mandate for independence. However, less than half of eligible voters turned out for the ballot, which Madrid declared illegal. Opinion polls show that more than half of the 5.3 million people eligible to vote in the wealthy northeastern region, which is already autonomous, do not want to break from Spain. But emotions are running high and the next few days will be tricky for Madrid. It is also unclear if the fresh new regional election set for December 21 will resolve the crisis.