MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 May 2026

Reopen of Hormuz Strait, Tehran to sell oil freely, 60-day ceasefire extension: US-Iran deal

The draft agreement also includes commitments from Iran to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate over a suspension of its uranium enrichment program

Reuters Published 24.05.26, 09:55 AM
Vessels sail through the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 22, 2026.

Vessels sail through the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 22, 2026. Reuters picture

The US and Iran are close to signing a deal involving a 60-day ceasefire extension, during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, Iran would be able to freely sell oil and negotiations would be held on curbing Iran's nuclear program, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US official.

According to the Axios report, during the 60-day period, the Strait of Hormuz would be open with no tolls and Iran would agree to clear the mines it deployed in the strait to let ships pass freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

In exchange, as part of the proposed deal, the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue some sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil freely, the report added.

The draft agreement also includes commitments from Iran to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate over a suspension of its uranium enrichment program and the removal of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the Axios report said.

Iran gave the US through the mediators verbal commitments about the scope of the concessions it's willing to make on suspending enrichment and giving up the nuclear material, two sources told Axios.

US would also agree to negotiate over lifting sanctions and unfreezing Iranian funds during the 60-day period, the Axios report said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict United States
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting near White House: Suspect killed, bystander injured after gunfire exchange

Secret Service said none of its officers were injured, and that President Donald Trump -- who was at the White House at the time -- was not 'impacted'
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

Bengal's image has been tarnished severely by the recruitment scams

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT