Probe animal export to Vantara, network of wildlife orgs writes to South Africa’s minister

A collective of South African wildlife protection organisations has raised questions on animals like cheetahs, tigers, leopards and lions being sent to the Ambanis’ Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre or Vantara in Gujarat, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

The Wildlife Animal Protection Forum of South Africa (WAPFSA) has written a letter to the South African government’s department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE) and South Africa CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife Fauna and Flora) management authority and the chair of the Scientific Authority South Africa.

The letter was sent on March 6 along with a report headlined: “Neither rescue or conservation: the accumulation of India’s Vantara’s wild animal collection sourced from South Africa.”

The Ambanis call Vantara a “wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre that is home to more than 2,000 species and over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals.”

The WAPFSA, a network of 30 organisations established in 2017 and “explicitly designed as a vehicle to engage with governments on the issue of the conservation and protection of wild animals and the natural environment in which they live”, called Vantara a “zoo.”

The WAPFSA said that “legitimate concerns” have been raised in CITES regarding wild animals being imported to Vantara.

“The Wildlife Animal Protection Forum of South Africa (WAPFSA) is aware that legitimate concerns have been raised within CITES regarding the large amount of different live species of wild animals that are being imported to the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZZRC), also known as Vantara, in India,” the organisation wrote in its letter to Dion George, South Africa’s minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

“A case for India’s potential non-compliance was raised as early as 77th Meeting of the CITES Standing Committee (SC77) in November 2023. The Secretariat has received information related to live animal imports into India, including specimens of critically endangered species included in CITES Appendix I,” the letter said.

“On 28 July 2023, the GZRRC visited the CITES Secretariat. Their representatives explained that, in recent years, GZRRC has rescued animals in difficult conditions outside India and imported them to India from various countries. Despite this explanation concerns have been expressed about the legality of those transactions and the methods used to obtain CITES documents.” it added.

“The attached document highlights the concerning high number of leopard, cheetah, tigers and lions exported to GZZRC from South Africa,” the letter said. “Furthermore, we are of the opinion that a significant number of captive-bred specimens in facilities in South Africa could have been and are being traded for commercial purposes. WAPFSA requests that the Minister urgently investigates this matter.”

The 12-page report the WAPFSA letter referred to has a detailed backgrounder on Vantara and concerns about animals being exported there.

“Vantara has also been established adjacent to the Reliance’s petrochemical complex,” the document points out. “The elephant camp is located within the green belt of Reliance Industries Jamnagar Refinery. Concern has also been raised about the quality of air for the elephants and other animals at the zoo, because, according to a 2016 circular from the Central Pollution Control Board, both oil refining and petrochemical manufacturing are highly polluting industries.”

In the section about suppliers to Vantara, the WAPFSA document notes: “Animals 24-7 is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organisation incorporated in Washington State in the USA. This organisation published an article in 2025, about Vantara. According to the article, Akwaaba Lodge in the North West province of South Africa is one of the suppliers. Akwaaba is a known predator breeding facility that conducted canned lion hunts in the park and is alleged to have

sold live tigers and tiger bones abroad.”

The report also states that the cheetahs exported to India from Namibia and South Africa had died or were recaptured after being released into the forests from enclosed areas.

Brazil, the only state with Spix Macaws, had raised objection over Germany sending the near extinct species to Vantara in India which is not a signatory to Brazil’s conservation programme, the report notes.

According to the WAPFSA, this is the list of animals exported to Vantara from South Africa in 2023-24:

Aardvark 4

Aardwolf 8

African large civet 5

African wild dog 20

African wild cat 5

Asiatic black bear 2

Banded mongoose 30

Bat-eared fox 10

Black back jackal 7

Blesbok 16

Brown hyena 11

Buffalo 10

Caracal 52

Cheetah 56

Eland 20

Eurasian lynx 5

Fennec fox 20

Gemsbok 9

Honey badger 3

Impala 64

Jaguar 6

Kudu 20

Lechwe 20

Leopard 19

Lion 70

Marmoset 10

Nyala 17

Ring Tailed Lemur 40

Sable Antelope 34

Serval 30

Spotted hyena 13

Springbok 18

Tiger 60

Tsessebe 5

Warthog 6

Wildebeest 40

You can read the letter and the report on the WAPFSA website here: https://wapfsa.org/vantara/?s=03