‘Positive stride’ taking place towards peace deal between Iran and US: Iran's envoy to Pakistan

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said on Sunday that a “positive stride” was taking place, apparently towards a peace deal between his country and the US, following the latest mediatory efforts by Pakistan.

He said in a social media statement that Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, after returning from Tehran, “congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country”.

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"With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other side is adequately committed, a positive stride is taking shape, which is the result of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, the steadfastness of the courageous armed forces and the resistance of the brave Iranian nation, as well as the initiative and dedicated endeavours of the Pakistani mediator,” he said on X.

He also expressed his hope that the “sincere efforts of the Pakistani government and Army”, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, for the “initiative of mediation”, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, for their “sincere diplomatic efforts, will lead to lasting peace in the region”.

He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan and its leadership by saying: “On my behalf, I extend my sincere and wholehearted gratitude to all of them for their sincere endeavours”.

The statement came after the Pakistan Army announced that the army chief successfully completed his visit to Iran, which aimed at bringing an end to the conflict.

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