Pope calls for EU unity

Vatican City: Pope Francis, in a major speech on Europe, on Saturday urged the EU to "recover the sense of being a single community" if it wants a future of prosperity and fairness for all.

Francis spoke at the end of a two-day conference at the Vatican called "Re-Thinking Europe". Dozens of participants attended, including European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, the vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and religious leaders.

While the pope did not specifically mention the situation in Catalonia, where the region's leaders want to break away from Spain, or Britain's decision to leave the EU, he spoke often of solidarity, teamwork and mutual sacrifice.

"A EU that, in facing its crises, fails to recover a sense of being a single community that sustains and assists its members, and not just a collection of small interest groups, would miss out not only on one of the greatest challenges of its history, but also on one of the greatest opportunities for its own future," he said.

In his long speech, Francis appeared to warn against the dangers to Europe posed by populist anti-immigrant parties. In elections in Germany in September, Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured almost 13 per cent of the vote, making it the third largest party and the first far-right party to win seats in more than half a century. Reuters