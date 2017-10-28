The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Outspoken journalist attacked in Islamabad

Islamabad: An outspoken Pakistani journalist working with The News daily was attacked with iron rods by three men on motorcycles here today. He was seriously hurt with head injuries.

Senior correspondent Ahmad Noorani was pulled out of his car and brutally thrashed by the men on on the busy Khayabane Suharwardy road. The paper is owned by the Jang media group, which also owns the Geo television channels.

Geo News reported that Noorani, who was on his way home in Islamabad from Rawalpindi. As they dragged him out of his car, three others joined in the beating with iron rods. His driver was also attacked. The attackers then fled on motorcycles when some bystanders raised an alarm.

Noorani was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries. Doctors said his condition was critical.

Current affairs chief of the media house Rana Jawed said that Noorani had received serious injuries on his head. "Doctors have decided to keep him under close observation for the next 24 hours," he said. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI

