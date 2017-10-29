Obama called for jury duty in Chicago

Former PresidentBarack Obama

London: Barack Obama has been called up for jury duty in his hometown of Chicago and plans to serve, according to local court officials.

The 44th US President, who is a former civil rights lawyer, is due to attend next month and could sit on either a criminal or civil case.

Chicago's Chief Judge, Tim Evans, told the Chicago Tribune that measures would be taken to accommodate Obama's secret service detail, but no exceptions would be made regarding the courthouse or service date.

He said: "Obviously we will make certain that he has all the accouterments that accompany a former President. His safety will be uppermost in our minds.

"He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community."

Obama first moved to Chicago, where he met his wife Michelle, in 1985 and worked as a community organiser on the deprived South Side of the city before embarking on a political career as an Illinois state senator. The Obamas still own a home in Chicago's Kenwood neighbourhood.