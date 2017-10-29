The Telegraph
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > World > Obama called for jury duty in Chicago

Obama called for jury duty in Chicago
THE DAILY TELEGRAPH
Former PresidentBarack Obama

London: Barack Obama has been called up for jury duty in his hometown of Chicago and plans to serve, according to local court officials.

The 44th US President, who is a former civil rights lawyer, is due to attend next month and could sit on either a criminal or civil case.

Chicago's Chief Judge, Tim Evans, told the Chicago Tribune that measures would be taken to accommodate Obama's secret service detail, but no exceptions would be made regarding the courthouse or service date.

He said: "Obviously we will make certain that he has all the accouterments that accompany a former President. His safety will be uppermost in our minds.

"He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community."

Obama first moved to Chicago, where he met his wife Michelle, in 1985 and worked as a community organiser on the deprived South Side of the city before embarking on a political career as an Illinois state senator. The Obamas still own a home in Chicago's Kenwood neighbourhood.

 More stories in World

  • Sacked Catalan leader to resist
  • Mao faithful back Xi vision
  • Sopranos actress says mogul raped her
  • 31 killed in Nepal bus crash
  • Interstellar visitor races into solar system
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  