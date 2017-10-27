NY actress says Bush senior groped her

Former President George H.W. Bush London: A second actress has come forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind during a photo-op. Jordana Grolnick, a New York actress, has given her account of an incident in August last year that mirrored the accusations of actress Heather Lind earlier this week. Grolnick also revealed the "dirty joke" that Lind alluded to in a now-deleted Instagram post. "We all circled around him and Barbara for a photo, and I was right next to him," Grolnick told Deadspin.com. "He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, 'Do you want to know who my favourite magician is?' As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, 'David Cop-a-Feel!'" She said others in the room "laughed politely and out of discomfort", while the former First Lady Barbara Bush "said something along the lines of, 'He's going to get himself put into jail!'" Grolnick said that at the time she almost "laughed it off", dismissing it as the act of a "dirty old man". But, referring to the recent stream of actresses speaking out about sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, she said: "Now that the #metoo movement has brought this all to light, I think I should have been a little more alarmed to be touched so inappropriately by a man who was once the leader of the free world...