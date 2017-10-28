The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Newman's Rolex sells for record$17.8m
New York Times News Service

New York: The timepiece was so "rare", so "famous" and so "legendary", that watch collectors and dealers tired of adjectives and turned to full-throated phrases.

"The watch that started it all," one called it. "The true 'Adam and Eve' of the watch-collecting world," another said. The watch that "created the entire vintage watch market we know today," added a third.

And although that language might at first have seemed hyperbolic, on Thursday, Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona proved its worth.

The watch sold for about $17.8 million (buyer's premium included) in what auction house officials said was a world record for a wristwatch sold at auction.

"The significance of this watch cannot be overstated," said Paul Boutros, a senior vice president with Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo, the watch auctioneer.

In August, The New York Times described the excitement surrounding the sale of the Rolex, which had for years been shrouded in mystery and was at one point considered lost.

