MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 May 2026

Netanyahu signals 'Israel's freedom to act against Lebanon threats' in phone call with Trump

Prominent Israeli politician Benny Gantz said it would be a strategic mistake for Tel Aviv to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon, which its troops have entered to fight the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia, as part of a deal with Iran

Reuters Published 24.05.26, 08:15 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 29, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 29, 2025 Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump Israel would remain free to act against threats in Lebanon during a phone call about an emerging agreement between Washington and Iran on Saturday, an Israeli source said.

Trump said Washington and Iran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping passage that has been effectively closed since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In last night's conversation with President Trump, the Prime Minister emphasized that Israel will maintain freedom of action against threats in all arenas, including Lebanon, and President Trump reiterated and supported this principle," the Israeli political source told Reuters on Sunday, asking not to be named.

Expectations rose that a breakthrough might be imminent in the three-month-old war after Trump said an emerging agreement being brokered by Pakistan would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Fars news agency said the draft stipulates that the US and its allies will not attack Iran ‌or its allies, ⁠and in return Iran pledges not to launch preemptive attacks on them.

Prominent Israeli politician Benny Gantz said it would be a strategic mistake for Israel to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon, which its troops have entered to fight the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia, as part of a deal with Iran.

According to the Israeli source, the US is updating Israel on the negotiations with Iran.

"President Trump made it clear that he will stand firm in negotiations on his consistent demand for the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program and the removal of all enriched uranium from its territory," the source said, "and that he will not sign a final agreement without these conditions being met".

Trump wrote on Truth Social that a call with Netanyahu had gone "very well".

RELATED TOPICS

Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Israel-Hezbollah War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio admits 'friction points' in US immigration overhaul, Jaishankar flags visa concerns

Addressing a joint press conference after wide-ranging talks focused on resetting ties strained over trade and tariff issues, the external affairs minister said people-to-people ties remained central to the India-US relationship
sonam wangchuk
Quote left Quote right

I thought Ladakh would become another Manipur; it was heading in that direction

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT