McLaren's £1m car goes up in flames

A McLaren P1 hypercar

London: A McLaren supercar worth around £1 million has been destroyed after bursting into flames.

The P1 vehicle, one of only 375 made, erupted into a fireball in a residential street in Berkshire.

It is thought the fire might have been caused by a fuel leak from the hypercar, which has an electric hybrid engine.

Video taken by a passerby on Saturday showed what appeared to be a trail of liquid from the blue McLaren.

The owner managed to escape the blaze at a junction in Colnbrook, near Heathrow Airport, in Berkshire.

The P1 hypercar uses Formula One technology and can reach a top speed of 386kmph.

A McLaren spokesman said the company was now examining the car, telling The Sun: "We believe it's an isolated incident."

In July, the driver of a McLaren supercar that was reduced to a twisted wreckage when it crashed on a country road and burst into flames claimed he had swerved to avoid an animal in the road.

Lee McClurg, 34, was driving himself and his partner, Alex Bedford, 27, to the Goodwood Festival of Speed when the orange McLaren 570S, costing £168,000, hit a house and telegraph pole barely 5km from their home near Trowbridge.

The Daily Telegraph